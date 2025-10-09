Authorities in Zambia have arraigned a 34-year-old Nigerian, Nathaniel Barthram, and his Zambian girlfriend, Maria Zaloumis, on a reduced charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of Enoch Kasengele, a 22-year-old man who allegedly trespassed on Zaloumis’ farm.

They were charged alongside three others: Daniel Chiluwa, Fortune Mwitangati, and Gift Daka.

They were all accused of committing the offence at Wonani Farm in Kabwe on August 17.

The five defendants appeared before the Kabwe Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the initial murder charge filed on August 28 was reduced to manslaughter by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defence subsequently applied for bail as manslaughter is a bailable offence in Zambia’s status books.

Magistrate Wamundila Liswaniso granted bail to each accused in the sum of 20,000 Zambian kwacha, with two traceable civil servants as sureties per person.

Barthram was also ordered to surrender his Nigerian passport as part of the bail conditions.

The case stems from an incident at Zaloumis’ Wonani Farm in Munyama, Central Province.

According to a police report, the victim, Kasengele, allegedly trespassed onto the property armed with acid, intending to harm Zaloumis.

The accused – Zaloumis, 40; Barthram; farm manager Daniel Chilowa, 40; Fortune Mwitangati, 23; and Gift Daka, 25 – restrained Kasengele during a confrontation, which led to his death from injuries sustained.

A postmortem examination confirmed the cause of death.

The suspects were initially arrested and charged with murder on August 28, under Section 200 of Zambia’s penal code.

They were remanded at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility after their first court appearance on September 23.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court for trial, with the accused set to appear again as proceedings continue.

The victim’s mother, Grace Nachilima, has filed a separate civil suit in the Lusaka High Court against Zaloumis and Barthram, seeking damages exceeding 21 million Zambian kwacha for her son’s death.