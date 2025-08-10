From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its operations against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal groups terrorizing the peace of the country has continued tremendous successes with the neutralizing of a notorious terrorist commander, arrests of several criminal suspects, and recovery of assorted weapons across the country.

This is just as the Nigerian Army has declared its unwavering resolve to defend the nation’s sovereignty, protect law-abiding citizens, and deny criminal elements the freedom to operate.

Acting Director Army Public Relations Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, who made this known, said the Army remains committed to sustaining aggressive operations in synergy with other security agencies to ensure lasting peace and security across Nigeria.

Anele, in a statement on update of army operations conducted across the country, said On 7 August 2025, troops of 3 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base Rann Kala in Balge Local Government Area of Borno State repelled an attack by ISWAP/JAS terrorists. During exploitation at first light, troops discovered the corpses of three terrorists, including their top commander, identified as Amirul Fiya (aka Abu Nazir).

The army spokesperson while noting that Blood trails at the scene indicated other terrorists escaped with injuries, said The operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, an unexploded ordnance, two rocket-propelled grenades, and other items.

She said In a follow-up operation on 9 August, troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force/Hybrid Force discovered another terrorist corpse and recovered one QJC 88-barrel gun, one AA gun tripod, 20 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm ammunition, a backpack, and a bicycle.

Continuing, Anele, said In Zamfara State, on 8 August 2025, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 2 responded to credible intelligence on terrorist activities along Road Gusau–Kaura Namoda in Unguwar Sariki Musulmi, Kaura Namoda LGA. The swift response forced the terrorists to flee, leading to the rescue of two kidnapped victims who have since been reunited with their families.

Similarly, in Ebonyi State on 9 August 2025, troops of 24 Special Engineer Regiment intervened in a communal crisis between Iyimagwu and Ekpomaka communities in Ikwo LGA. The troops came under fire from an abandoned building and responded decisively, neutralising one armed criminal.

The operation yielded the recovery of one G3 rifle, 50 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 16 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and four hand grenades.