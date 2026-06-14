Nigeria will overcome insecurity – Oyintiloye

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged Nigerians to remain calm and continue supporting the federal government and security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

Oyintiloye made the appeal in a statement released in Osogbo on Sunday. He said the country’s current security challenges would eventually become history with support from all stakeholders.

He noted that the federal government is intensifying efforts to curb criminality and ensure the safety of lives and property.

Oyintiloye described President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day declaration of “zero tolerance” for terrorists and their collaborators as proof of the administration’s commitment to restoring peace.

He also said the president’s warning to bandits, kidnappers and sponsors of terrorism to surrender or face the full force of the law shows that “their days are numbered”.

He said Nigerians share the pain of families affected by mass abductions, especially of schoolchildren, and killings by terrorists, while urging continued hope for the rescue of abducted victims and the bringing of perpetrators to justice.

He added that intelligence and security operatives are working to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible.

Oyintiloye expressed confidence in the competence and professionalism of Nigeria’s security personnel, saying they can flush out criminal elements. He added that service chiefs should adjust operational strategies if necessary.

He also called on state governors to support federal efforts by funding and strengthening security operations in their areas, noting that governors and local government leaders are closer to the grassroots and can improve local intelligence gathering.

Oyintiloye urged citizens to stay vigilant, cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information and pray for peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.