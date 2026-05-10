Nigeria, US forge strong alliance against Sahel terror, cyber threats

…As Ribadu meets with Vance, Rubio in Washington DC

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria and the United States are firming up their strategic partnership on security and counterterrorism following the high level meeting held by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu with top US officials during a three-day working visit to Washington, which lasted from May 4 to 6.

In a State House Press Release, issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the NSA, conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the longstanding alliance, engaged US Vice President James Vance, Acting National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Undersecretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, and Assistant Secretary of War Daniel Zimmerim.

According to the statement, the talks zeroed in on boosting collaboration on counterterrorism, defence, intelligence sharing, regional stability, economic resilience, and democratic governance amid rising threats in West Africa and the Sahel.

“Nigeria remains fully committed to working with international partners in promoting peace, stability, democratic governance, and economic development across Africa,” Ribadu stressed, highlighting Nigeria’s pivotal role as a “regional leader and frontline state in counterterrorism efforts across the Lake Chad Basin and West Africa.”

Key discussions tackled terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, and cyber threats, with a sharp focus on the Sahel’s deteriorating security landscape and the urgent need for enhanced regional cooperation and institutional capacity-building against asymmetric threats.

In his session with Undersecretary Hooker at the US Department of State, Ribadu voiced Nigeria’s gratitude for America’s support in security assistance, intelligence collaboration, defence capacity building, humanitarian aid, and counterterrorism operations.

He recommitted to the Nigeria–US Joint Working Group (JWG) roadmap, reviewing progress on intelligence sharing, military ties, border security, strategic communications, and bolstering Nigerian security institutions.

Ribadu also updated US counterparts on Nigeria’s sweeping reforms, including a “whole-of-government approach” blending kinetic operations, community engagement, economic development, deradicalisation, and regional partnerships to tackle insecurity’s root causes and stabilise communities.

US officials hailed Nigeria’s leadership in African peace and security, affirming its status as a vital strategic partner. Both nations pledged deeper engagement via diplomatic channels, defence cooperation, and JWG initiatives.

The meetings ended on a high note of optimism, with both sides recommitting to shared goals of democratic values, regional stability, economic ties, and sustainable peace in West Africa and the Sahel.