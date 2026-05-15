By Philip Nwosu

Nigeria is set to strengthen its defence architecture with the deployment of artificial intelligence-powered surveillance systems and advanced anti-drone technology as part of efforts to modernise the country’s military capabilities.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, disclosed this during a high-level visit to Monaco, Spain where he led a Nigerian delegation to conclude discussions on the multi-domain Hybrid Intelligence Shield (HIS) project.

According to Musa, the initiative is designed to enhance border security, protect urban centres and improve the country’s response to emerging security threats.

The project is expected to introduce AI-driven surveillance systems capable of identifying threats rapidly through smart algorithms, while anti-drone technology will be deployed to intercept and neutralise unmanned aerial threats.

The government also plans to establish national and regional command-and-control centres to improve real-time coordination and response to security incidents across the country.

Musa said the initiative would place strong emphasis on technology transfer and local capacity development through the establishment of a military Centre of Excellence in Nigeria.

He added that the Federal Government would leverage partnerships with international firms, including Marss UK Ltd

, while simultaneously building indigenous capabilities to address insurgency, illegal mining, piracy and other security threats.

Nigeria has continued to battle multiple security challenges in recent years, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry and kidnappings in the North-West, farmer-herder clashes in the North-Central region, crude oil theft in the Niger Delta and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Security experts have repeatedly advocated the adoption of advanced technologies such as drones, AI-powered surveillance systems and integrated intelligence platforms to enhance military operations and improve national security response mechanisms.