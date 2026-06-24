Nigeria not under siege despite security breaches, Onanuga insists

By Lawrence Agbo

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said Nigeria is not under siege, despite persistent security breaches in parts of the country.

Speaking on ARISE News, Onanuga accused opposition parties and some media organisations of creating the impression that insecurity had overwhelmed the entire country.

He acknowledged that security challenges existed but argued that reports of attacks and abductions should not be interpreted to mean that every part of Nigeria was unsafe.

“They’re creating the impression that there’s insecurity everywhere. The media is not helping as well,” he said.

“They report insecurity as if the whole country is consumed with insecurity. There are security breaches and no one is disputing that.”

Onanuga maintained that the Federal Government was responding to security threats, while urging commentators to avoid portraying the country as being completely overwhelmed by insecurity.