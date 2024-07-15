Nigeria losing $9bn to illegal mining annually – Reps panel

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has said the country is losing $9billion annually to illegal mining.

The chairman of the committee, Jonathan Gaza, who stated this, yesterday, while speaking at a public hearing on illegal mining in the solid mineral sector, said the development is militating against the development of the sector.

Gaza explained that conflict over the control of mining sites by illegal miners often escalate into violence and insecurity generally. Consequently, he said there was need to take urgent steps to address the issue in the overall benefits of the country.

“The unregulated exploitation of our natural resources jeopardizes the sustainability of the mineral sector, leading to environmental degradation and revenue loss that could otherwise benefit our communities and nation as a whole.

“It is imperative that we take as a matter of urgency, decisive steps and necessary action to address this issue and ensure that our solid mineral sector operates within the framework of the law, protecting our natural resources for future generations.

“Furthermore, as representatives of the people, the parliament is deeply worried about the loss of revenue through unregulated and illicit mining operations with the Federal Government disclosing that unlawful mining costs the country $9billon each year, with the only money coming from a 3 percent royalty paid by the few licensed miners, ” Gaza stated.

He added “allow me to state emphatically that the time is now, for us to work collaboratively and take immediate and decisive actions to revitalize and develop this critical sector for the overall benefit of benefits all Nigerians while preserving our environment for future generations.”