President’s wife lauds voluntary blood donors as“heroes of life

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu has lauded voluntary blood donors as “heroes of life” and urged more Nigerians — particularly young people — to take up regular blood donation to strengthen the nation’s healthcare system.

In a message to mark the international World Blood Donor Day 2026 yesterday, she celebrated “the millions of blood donors around the world and here at home, whose selfless acts continue to save lives every day.” The theme for this year’s observance is “Honouring the Heroes of Life.”

“Blood donors are true heroes. Through a simple act of compassion, they give hope to millions of people facing critical illnesses and in urgent need of life‑saving transfusions.” She described a safe and reliable blood supply as “essential for building an effective and resilient healthcare system,” Mrs Tinubu said

She called on Nigerians to embrace voluntary blood donation, stressing that individual donors “contribute directly to saving lives and strengthening healthcare services for communities and the nation as a whole.” She urged special mobilisation among young people to ensure that safe blood is available “at all times.”

World Blood Donor Day, marked annually on June 14, honours voluntary unpaid blood donors and raises awareness of the need for regular donations to maintain adequate blood supplies.