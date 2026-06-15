From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the United Kingdom has been asked to investigate activities of CT Naija, a United Kingdom registered company and its director, Albert Obaze.

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, in a petition addressed to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said it has received numerous complaints from Nigerian citizens, community leaders, professionals, business owners, and public figures who alleged that online platforms associated with CT Naija have been used to publish content that they considered defamatory, harassing, intimidating, malicious, and damaging to their reputations.

In the petition signed by the Country Director, Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, John Mayaki, the non governmental organization emphasized the allegations made by the complainants and requested an impartial investigation by the appropriate authorities.

“The growing number of complaints raise concerns regarding whether a corporate entity registered under the laws of the United Kingdom may be used in a manner inconsistent with the principles of responsible journalism, corporate governance, online safety, and respect for individual rights.

“In addition, these complaints indicate that despite being registered as a corporate entity in the United Kingdom, CT Naija has demonstrated little to no regard for the Malicious Communications Act (1988), Protection from Harassment Act (1997), and the Communications Act (2003), all of which legislations are operative in the United Kingdom.

“We submit that the complaints against the abusive operations of CT Naija indicate that the victims of these attacks suffer from distress and overwhelming anxiety as a result of the threats levelled against them,” the Coalition said.

Persons indicated in the petition to have been attacked by CT Naija included the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo; Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa; Oba Ewuare II and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe.

The Coalition said concerns raised by the complainants were persistent publication of content intended to ridicule, embarrass, or damage the reputation of targeted individuals; online harassment and cyberbullying campaigns directed at Nigerian citizens; publication of unverified allegations and claims capable of causing reputational harm; conduct that may create fear, intimidation, emotional distress, and social stigmatization among victims and the alleged misuse of digital platforms to undermine the dignity, privacy, and rights of individuals.

“These allegations have not, to our knowledge, been determined by a competent court of law, and we therefore seek an objective review by the relevant UK authorities,” it added.

Amongst others, the body called for a review of complaints and allegations concerning CT Naija and any associated online platforms; an investigation into whether the company and its operations comply with applicable UK laws and regulations; and an assessment of whether any corporate, civil, or criminal violations may have occurred.