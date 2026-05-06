Nigeria, Ghana strengthen ties against drug trafficking cartels

•Brainstorm on strategic response

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (retd) has said the threat posed by transnational organised crime, particularly drug trafficking and money laundering activities, required collaborative and robust response.

He described the new partnership between the Agency and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) of Ghana as a warning to drug cartels who seek to destabilise the West Africa sub-region with illicit drugs.

He stated this yesterday at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja, where he received a delegation from NACOC led by its Director General, Brig-Gen Maxwell Obuba Mantey on a benchmarking visit and study tour of NDLEA operational model.

“Let this visit serve as a warning to those who seek to destabilise our societies with illicit drugs, Nigeria and Ghana stand united. We will continue to innovate, collaborate and dominate the tactical space until our streets and communities are safe,” the NDLEA boss stated.

He said the visit was a testament to the longstanding cooperation between the two nations and a clear signal that the bond between Nigeria and Ghana remains a cornerstone of regional security in West Africa.

According to him, “The threat posed by transnational organised crime, particularly drug trafficking and its associated money laundering activities, knows no borders. As we have seen, the evolution of these threats requires a response that is not only robust but also deeply collaborative. We recognise that by coming together to share expertise in intelligence-led operations and interdiction strategies, we are effectively narrowing the space for criminal cartels to operate within our sub-region.

“This visit is more than a study tour; it is a strategic alignment. During your time with us, we look forward to knowledge exchange during which we share the NDLEA’s recent advancements in digital forensics and organisational best practices. Part of the expected gains is operational synergy as we will be discussing emerging trafficking trends that affect the West African corridor, while we equally explore new frontiers for technical cooperation and joint training exercises,” he stated.

One of the high points of the visit is the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NDLEA and NACOC, which Marwa described as the most significant milestone of the engagement.

“This agreement on combating the illicit production of psychotropic substances, their precursors and related money laundering activities provides us with a legal and operational roadmap. It moves our relationship from informal consultation to a structured, aggressive and unified front against drug barons,” he noted.

In his remarks, Brig Gen Mantey noted that “Nigeria has consistently played a leading role within our region and Ghana holds that leadership in the highest regard. In many respects, we look up to Nigeria as an elder brother. Beyond that, the relationship between our two countries is deeply valued. It is grounded in shared history, mutual respect and a common commitment to peace, stability and sustainable development across West Africa.”

He said over the years, the bond had translated into strong cooperation, with the partnership between NACOC and NDLEA standing as a clear and practical reflection of that enduring relationship.

“For us, therefore, this visit is not about beginning a new chapter, but about strengthening an already solid foundation, deepening trust, exchanging experiences and making our collaboration even more practical and impactful.”

Buttressing the significance of the new partnership with NDLEA, Brig Gen Mantey said the drug menace across the region continues to evolve in both scale and complexity, hence the urgent need to collaborate with partners. “We are witnessing increasingly sophisticated trafficking methods, a greater reliance on maritime corridors and a growing presence of synthetic drugs. At the same time, the linkages between drug trafficking and other forms of organised crime are becoming more pronounced, with implications for security, governance and public health.

“In Ghana, we are also observing a gradual shift. While we have historically been considered largely a transit point, there is now a growing domestic dimension, both in terms of drug use and internal distribution. This makes the challenge more complex, but also more urgent. And it reinforces a simple but critical reality, that no single country can effectively address this threat in isolation.

“We came with a clear purpose and that is to exchange experiences, strengthen our institutional relationship and identify practical areas for enhanced cooperation, particularly in operations, training and intelligence sharing. Across all these areas, our focus goes beyond activities alone. We are especially interested in the systems behind the successes, the structures, policies and operational models that ensure consistency, efficiency and long-term impact.

“We are especially pleased to bring our discussions on bilateral cooperation to a meaningful conclusion with the long-awaited signing of the MoU marking a significant milestone toward deeper collaboration and a stronger partnership between our two agencies.

“For us, this MoU must go beyond a symbolic gesture. It should translate into real, measurable outcomes, stronger intelligence sharing, more coordinated joint operations, structured training exchanges and closer day-to-day collaboration between our respective teams. The true value of this partnership will be defined not by what we sign, but by what we implement.”

He expressed sincere appreciation to the NDLEA leadership for its hospitality, openness and the spirit of cooperation that has characterised the engagement, adding, “We value this relationship deeply and remain fully committed to strengthening it even further.”

Present at the ceremony was the acting Ghanaian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Dr. Gladys Mansa Yawa Feddy Akyea and other senior officials of the High Commission, as well as other members of the NACOC delegation and top management staff of NDLEA.