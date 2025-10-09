By Damiete Braide

Nigeria has launched the National Strategy and Roadmap for Trans Fatty Acids (TFA) Regulation. The initiative, unveiled in Lagos by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in collaboration with Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL) and other partners, aims to eliminate industrially produced TFAs from the country’s food supply.

The roadmap represents a milestone in Nigeria’s fight against cardiovascular diseases, one of the world’s leading causes of death. The effort targets industrial trans fats, harmful substances known to raise bad cholesterol (LDL) and lower good cholesterol (HDL), increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Speaking at the event, NAFDAC Director- General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasized that the initiative is a collective responsibility. “We are here for ourselves and our health. If we don’t have a healthy society, we are going to have socio-economic problems. The food we eat can heal us, but it can also kill us if it is not regulated,” she said. Prof. Adeyeye reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to accountability and transparency, noting that new regulations are always published for public input. She also highlighted that the agency’s central laboratory in Oshodi has been equipped to test food products for TFAs, ensuring compliance and enforcement.

Representing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Atanda John, who serves as Director and National Coordinator of the Food Safety and Quality Programme, described the launch as “an epoch-making event.” He praised NAFDAC’s persistence and urged industry stakeholders to cooperate with the new standards. “The consumption of trans fatty acids is one of the major causes of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, and the ministry is determined to address it headlong,” he said.

Nigeria’s efforts have earned international recognition. In 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named Nigeria among only seven countries worldwide implementing best practices in TFA elimination. However, full validation will depend on proving sustainable implementation.

Prof. Adeyeye announced that industry players have until January 31, 2026, to reformulate products and adjust labels before enforcement begins. “Industry must be encouraged to reformulate without delay,” she warned.

Nanlop Ogbureke, Executive Director of Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria, described the launch as a “turning point” for national health policy. “This has been a long time coming,” she said. “We hope that with this roadmap, trans fats will become a thing of the past in Nigeria within the next 30 years.”

The roadmap focuses on four pillars, cross-sector collaboration, capacity building, public education, and compliance monitoring. Through these efforts, Nigeria aims to protect millions of lives and align with global health standards. As Prof. Adeyeye concluded, “Together, let us ensure a future where our food supply is safe, nutritious, and free from the dangers of trans fats.”