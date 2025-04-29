From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to strengthening ties with the European Union (EU).

In a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima underscored the strategic importance of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) opening its first West African office in Lagos. Nigeria became the EBRD’s 77th shareholder in February 2025, following the bank’s expansion into sub-Saharan Africa, approved in 2023.

During a courtesy visit by the Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gauti Mignot, at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, April 29, Shettima praised the EU’s longstanding support. “You are our natural partners and allies. Beyond the geography that binds us, we have a cultural affinity that goes back centuries,” he said.

He noted that President Tinubu’s bold reforms, including removing the opaque exchange rate regime and fuel subsidy, have dismantled barriers to investment. “All the encumbrances toward investment in this country are gradually being eliminated,” Shettima said.

Shettima welcomed the EBRD’s Lagos office as a symbolic and strategic move. “More than ever before, Nigeria is ready for business,” he said. He also acknowledged the EU’s humanitarian and stabilisation efforts in Borno State, where he served as governor.

“I know the prominent role that the EU played in stability and humanitarian support in Borno State. You deserve commendation, not condemnation,” he said. On migration, Shettima expressed satisfaction with the EU-Nigeria Readmission Agreement and urged revitalisation of youth programmes like the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP). “There is a need for us to recalibrate the programme for the good of our young men and women,” he said.

Mignot emphasised Nigeria’s importance as a key partner amid global political challenges. “West Africa and Nigeria are priorities for us because we are neighbours and our destinies are closely linked,” he said.

He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to free trade, international partnerships, and humanitarian aid, supporting the UN Charter, Sustainable Development Goals, and global gender equality.

In a separate development, Shettima welcomed a partnership proposal from the Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) of South Korea for manufacturing solar equipment and electric vehicles in Nigeria. During a courtesy visit by an AEDC delegation, led by Chairman Yoon Suk-hun, Shettima said Nigeria is open to technology transfer and industrialisation initiatives. “This government wants to be the facilitator for businesses to thrive in Nigeria. We will create a safe passage and a conducive environment for private businesses like yours to thrive,” he said.

Suk-hun explained that the AEDC’s proposal focuses on technology transfer in solar technology, electric vehicle manufacturing, and IT infrastructure for security, not profit maximisation.

The delegation included Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad of AMMASCO Group, Shin Kyeong-seub, Kim Se Hun, and Yang Jin Won.