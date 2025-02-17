By Philip Nwosu

Nigeria and the African Union (AU) have signed a landmark agreement for the provision of Strategic Sea Lift Services, aimed at supporting peace operations, disaster response, humanitarian aid, and personnel movement across the continent.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.

Under the agreement, the Nigerian Navy will provide a naval vessel for AU operations on a cost-recovery basis, reinforcing the country’s commitment to regional and continental security efforts.

The signing comes as Nigeria pushes for the establishment of a Combined Maritime Task Force, a proposal aimed at enhancing security and coordination in Africa’s maritime domain.

The agreement aligns with Nigeria’s strategic vision for regional maritime security, particularly in the fight against piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, and other transnational crimes.

It also strengthens Africa’s peacekeeping capabilities, ensuring rapid deployment of troops and aid during crises and emergencies.

Key officials at the signing included the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; and Director-General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Muhammed Muhammed.

The signing of the agreement is a boost for the Nigerian Navy, which prides itself on its Landing Ship Tank (LST), named the NNS KADA, acquired in 2022.

At the time of its acquisition, the Nigerian Navy said the vessel, with the call sign LST 1314, would bolster the force’s sealift capability.

Specifically, it will enhance the transportation of troops, military hardware, and vehicles in the conduct of maritime security operations launched from the sea, as well as the supply of relief materials during periods of national emergency.

Furthermore, the Navy said the vessel would serve as a critical component of naval power projection for enhanced maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and beyond. In its secondary role, the LST will play a critical role in the protection of maritime assets and the preservation of law and order at sea, thus contributing significantly to the promotion of global maritime commerce, peace, and safety.

The 1,300-ton LST has a bow ramp that allows for the direct transfer to and from beaches and is rated to 70 tonnes. The internal ramp is rated at 30 tonnes, and the stern ramp at 70 tonnes. The vessel can carry two embarked LCVPs (landing craft, vehicle, personnel), a helicopter/UAV on the flight deck, unmanned undersea vehicles, and miscellaneous cargo with a 25-ton deck crane.