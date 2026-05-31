Niger Delta communities demand end to gas flaring

…Advocate renewable energy shift

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Stakeholders of some Niger Delta communities have decried the unending gas flaring in Nigeria and demand an end to the menace.

The stakeholders who are from communities affected by environmental pollution and degradation, are also advocating renewable energy as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The communities made their position known at Global Week of Action, organized by the Quest for Growth and Development Foundation under the theme “Kick the Polluters Out”, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the weekend.

Speaking at the town hall meeting, which brought together community leaders, civil society representatives, and traditional rulers, Mrs. Comfort Uche Agumagu, the woman leader of Oromeruezimgbu Community in Rivers State, called on the government to accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

She demanded responsible environmental practices from oil multinationals who she blamed for extensive pollution of the environment.

She said: “I have learnt the harmful effect of pollution, especially gas flaring. Most of us were not aware of these things.

“Proper sensitization should be done so that the public will be fully aware of the dangers.”

Mrs. Agumagu issued a strong call to the Rivers State House of Assembly to prepare a bill that would ensure proper cleanup of other communities beyond Ogoniland and hold polluters accountable.

She commended Quest for Growth and Development Foundation for the sensitization programme, admitting that many residents had been living with the dangers of pollution without knowing it.

Mr. Chukwudi Ebony Johnson, a representative of ONELGA (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area), praised the organisers while urging them to take the campaign to a higher level.

“I want to encourage the organisers to extend this programme to the state government,” Johnson said, signaling the need for policy-level engagement with Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

Royal Chief Ambassador Magnus, the paramount ruler of Erewa village and a stakeholder in Gokana Local Government Area, commended the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and the government for their efforts in Ogoni land.

“I want also to advise government on the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to avoid further damage on the environment,” Chief Magnu stated.

Coordinator of the Quest for Growth and Development Foundation, Mr. Smith Nwokocha, explained the rationale behind the town hall meeting, stressing that community voices must not be silenced.

“The main purpose of the town hall meeting is to ensure that the voices of common people are heard in holding polluters accountable.

“The multinationals and government have a duty to protect the oil host communities from damage to their health and livelihoods,” Nwokocha said.

He reiterated the foundation’s position on energy policy, calling for a decisive break from fossil fuel dependency.

The Global Week of Action is an annual mobilisation coordinated by civil society groups worldwide to demand climate justice and corporate accountability.

The region particularly Rivers State, the heart of Nigeria’s oil industry, has long suffered from gas flaring, oil spills, and environmental pollution, with communities in Ogoni, ONELGA, and other local government areas bearing the brunt of decades of extraction without adequate remediation.

While the Ogoni cleanup under HYPREP has made some progress, speakers at the event argued that neighbouring communities remain neglected and demand a comprehensive, statewide approach to environmental restoration.