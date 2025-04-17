From John Adams, Minna

The Anglican Bishop of Bida Diocese, Jonah Kolo, has commended Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for fostering religious tolerance among Christians and Muslims in the state.

Speaking during a condolence visit by a state government delegation, led by former Commissioner Jonathan Vatsa, following the death of his mother, Elizabeth Aishatu Kolo, Bishop Kolo praised Governor Bago for fairness, justice, and equity.

“The governor has shown that he is a leader of everybody in the state, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation,” Kolo said, noting the state’s peace and harmony since Bago’s tenure began.

Kolo commented on Bago’s inclusive governance, stating, “Fairness, equity, justice has been his watchword. Every segment of the state has felt the impact of his governance.”

The bishop assured continued support and prayers for Bago’s administration, urging him to sustain his developmental initiatives.

In a condolence letter, Governor Bago, a Muslim, described the late Elizabeth Aishatu Kolo as a devoted Christian whose grace and service left a lasting legacy, calling her death a great loss to Niger State and the Christian community.

The commendation aligns with Bago’s actions, such as reintroducing Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in public schools, which has earned praise from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for promoting mutual respect.