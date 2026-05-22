Niger 2027: Bago secures APC second-term ticket unopposed

By Lawrence Agbo

The Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has officially secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket for a second term, emerging completely unopposed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The declaration was made following a unanimous affirmation event held at the APC Secretariat in Minna, the state capital, where card-carrying party members across all 277 wards in the state endorsed Bago as their sole candidate.

The Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Danladi Mohammed, confirmed that the committee was deployed by the party’s national headquarters to oversee the process, which ultimately concluded in a seamless consensus.

The formal motion for Bago’s adoption was moved by Senator Mohammed Musa, who noted that the governor had fully satisfied all party constitutional requirements. The motion was quickly seconded by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Afiniki Dauda, representing Gurara, clearing the path for the official affirmation.

“This affirmation says a lot. It shows the deep bond between myself and the people, and it shows an overwhelming love for the party—something I will never take for granted,” Governor Bago stated during his acceptance speech.

He further reassured the citizens of Niger State of his unwavering commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy throughout his next term.

Alongside the gubernatorial endorsement, the APC Primary Election Committee successfully ratified the party’s 27 State Assembly representative candidates across the 25 local government councils of the state.

The process for selecting legislative candidates saw 23 local government councils adopt the consensus method, while candidates in four councils emerged through direct primaries.

As Governor Bago enjoyed a smooth, unopposed ride to victory in Niger State, a different dynamic unfolded in Taraba State.

Governor Agbu Kefas expressed absolute confidence in his own re-election prospects, despite facing active competition within the party. Speaking shortly after casting his vote at the Hospital Ward in Wukari Local Government Area, Kefas dismissed his rivals, stating he remains entirely unfazed by the number of contenders vying for the Taraba APC ticket.