NICArb announces leadership transition as Ajogwu steps down, Omonuwa takes over July 1

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) has announced a change in its leadership, with its President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, set to step down on June 30, 2026.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Shola Oshodi-John, Ajogwu will be succeeded by Mr. Omoruyi A. Omonuwa, who will assume office as President and Chairman of the Governing Council from July 1, 2026.

The statement said Ajogwu is leaving the position after serving as President of the Institute, while Omonuwa has been appointed by the Governing Council to take over the role.

Commenting on the transition, Ajogwu expressed confidence in his successor.

“I have every confidence in the Learned Senior Advocate and Distinguished Arbitrator, Mr. Omoruyi A. Omonuwa’s ability to lead NICArb into its next phase of growth and development. His integrity, experience, and dedication to the objectives of our institution make him exceptionally qualified for this role. I am confident that NICArb will continue to thrive under his stewardship, and I offer him my full support and best wishes as he assumes this important responsibility,” he said.

The Governing Council also thanked Ajogwu for his service to the Institute and congratulated Omonuwa on his appointment, urging members and stakeholders to support the incoming president.

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators is a professional body that promotes arbitration and other alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in Nigeria.