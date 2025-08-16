The newly-elected chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Lagos State, Samuel Ayetutu, has promised to promote professionalism, inclusiveness and innovation.

He gave the assurance in his acceptance speech after he was elected and sworn-in as the NIPR chairman in Lagos, which was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

The election of Ayetutu and other state officers, supervised by NIPR Registrar, Chief Uzoma Onyegbadua, was conducted during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections of the institute.

He promised that he would also foster collaboration among members to elevate the Lagos Chapter’s impact, both locally and nationally. The election of new officers also produced Eniola Mayowa as the vice chairman, Samuel Adeyemi as secretary, Rita Ali-Nock as assistant secretary, Oguchukwu Okeke as public relations officer, Bassey Nta as financial secretary, Olabamiji Adeleye as treasurer, Funmilola Akintola as welfare officer, and Quadri Adeleke as ex-officio/provost marshal. The AGM was preceded by the NIPR’s flagship annual event – the Lagos PR Fest, with the theme ‘Urban Farming for Food Security: The Role of Communication’.

The Lagos PR Fest, which has over the years, become a leading platform for advancing conversations on the strategic role of public relations in societal development, brought together communication professionals, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss innovative strategies for addressing food security through effective communication.