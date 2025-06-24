The National Assembly (NASS) is contemplating a bill that would require the country’s future presidents to be sworn in at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, instead of the usual Eagle Square. It also provides for mandatory presidential address annually on June 12, the Democracy Day. The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja ahead of the country’s Democracy Day celebration. Bamidele said the proposed legislation reflects the lawmakers’ aspiration to recalibrate Nigeria’s democratic traditions.

According to him, the legislative arm hopes to change the country’s political setting to the extent that the swearing-in of the next president and commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be in the arcade of the National Assembly of Nigeria. Since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, presidential inaugurations have traditionally been held at Eagle Square, a symbolic facility between the Federal Secretariat and the Head of Service building in Abuja’s Central Business District. The square, constructed in 1999, has served as the primary venue for state events, including Independence Day celebrations, Armed Forces Remembrance Day parades, and presidential inaugurations. If the parliament relocates the swearing-in ceremony to the National Assembly, the legislative complex would become the central stage for national transitions of power going forward.

The National Assembly complex is a symbolic architectural monument for legislative duties by elected Senators and House of Representatives members. The lawmakers should not make the NASS Complex the venue of presidential inauguration. It will not be enough for the parade and other activities associated with presidential inauguration in the country. We should not embark on change for its sake alone. There must be altruistic reason for doing so. Therefore, the proposal to change the venue is not plausible and does not contribute anything to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians. It is of no significance at all. It is needless and unacceptable. The usual venue for swearing-in of the president, Eagle Square, is not reported to be in any disrepair. There are even no reports that the imposing venue is under any security threat.

It is more intriguing because Bamidele did not give any substantial and justifiable reason for the decision to change the venue of Nigeria’s presidential inauguration beyond saying that the planned legislation reflects the National Assembly’s desire to reshape the country’s democratic traditions. Whatever is the reason, Nigerians deserve to know.

If the bill to change the venue of the presidential inauguration succeeds, it will gradually begin to depreciate the symbolic identity of Eagle Square, where many national events take place. It may also influence the relocation of other important events from Eagle Square to other venues. This may lead to the abandonment of Eagle Square. Other edifices in the country such as the National Arts Theatre and the National Stadium in Lagos have been deserted.

The present move by the National Assembly to change the venue of presidential inauguration is not in the best interest of the country. Let the bill be discarded forthwith. Rather, the National Assembly should come up with laws that will positively affect the lives of millions of Nigerians. There are many issues that the NASS should address with good legislations. They must begin to address our unitary federalism by ensuring the devolution of some powers to the federating units. Let them make laws to ensure the decentralization of the nation’s police force. No doubt, our centralized policing system has compounded our security challenges. Nigerians would like urgent change of this narrative with good laws. The lawmakers should make laws that will benefit millions of Nigerians than the change of venue of presidential inauguration. Changing the venue of presidential inauguration is definitely not one of such laws. The Eagle Square should be retained as the venue for the presidential inauguration as it was done in the past.

The National Assembly complex should maintain its identity as a venue for lawmaking purposes, budget presentation and screening of ministers. It should not be politicized unnecessarily for any reason. If the Eagle Square is under any threat in terms of security or dilapidation, then it will be understandable. But as long as it is in good shape, billions of taxpayers’ money committed to building the venue must not be wasted. Eagle Square has the capacity and required prestige to continue to host the presidential inauguration, while the National Assembly complex should remain the sacred legislative chamber of the country.