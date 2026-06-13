By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Seventy-five suspects have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following enforcement operations conducted at various drug joints in Kano State.

The one -day operation also led to the recovery of a variety of illicit substances such as Cannabis sativa, Diazepam, Pregabalin, Exol-5, “Suck and Die” and other paraphernalia associated with illicit drug distribution and use.

A statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Sadiq Mohammed Maigatari on Friday, said the raid affected the notorious Filim Mahaha drug den, Sani Abacha Stadium and other joints situated in the Sheka area in the metropolis.

The statement said that the agency’s operatives dominated the targeted locations following precise intelligence on criminal activity and user behaviour pattern, adding that the operations were to safeguard communities and disrupt network that fuel substance abuse and crime.

They vowed not to rest until there was no safe place for illegal drug activity in the state.