NDLEA arrests drug trafficking grandfathers

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended an 83-year-old grandfather, Pa John Ofiel, and a 78-year-old, Ogunjobi Samuel, in an ongoing nationwide crackdown on illicit drug traffickers and dealers.
Pa Ofiel was arrested by NDLEA officers on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, during a raid at Samek by Powerline, Aba, Abia State, following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit substances. At the time of his arrest, 700 grams of skunk—a potent strain of cannabis—packaged in retail sachets were recovered from him.
A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, noted that the octogenarian claimed he was a professional shoemaker before delving into the illicit drug trade.
In a similar development, NDLEA operatives in Ekiti State on Thursday, 30 April, arrested 78-year-old Ogunjobi Samuel at his residence at H22 Owode Street, Ilupeju-Ekiti, for drug peddling. Operatives seized 350 grams of the same psychoactive substance from him at the time of his arrest.
Two women, Rebecca King, 24, and Olaniyan Opeyemi, 31, were arrested by NDLEA operatives in Oyo State in connection with the seizure of 1.925kg of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis. While Rebecca was apprehended conveying the consignment along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, 29 April, Opeyemi was arrested in a follow-up operation at Iwo Road, Ibadan, when she attempted to take delivery of the cargo.
In another interdiction operation in Ibadan, a notorious drug dealer, 49-year-old Taofik Adeyemi, was arrested on Saturday, 2 May, along with his salesman, Mustapha Oyerinde, 28. The arrest took place at his residence in the Erunmu area of the state capital after months of evading capture.
Two of his associates, Abiodun Abiola and Aderinde Ibrahim, had been arrested on 8 December 2025 and are currently being prosecuted at a Federal High Court in Ibadan. At the time of Taofik’s arrest, 3.085 kilograms of skunk and a Toyota Camry car with the registration EPE 299 JZ were recovered from him.
Other News
In Osun State, a 65-year-old driver, Oladayo Awoyemi, was arrested on Thursday, 30 April, at the Ile-Ife toll gate along the Ibadan–Ilesha Expressway while conveying a carton containing 7kg of skunk and 15 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, marked LES 114 AG. A follow-up operation in Ilesha town led to the arrest of the actual owner of the consignment, Ifedayo Babalola, 40.
A 27-year-old suspect, Yahaya Shehu, was arrested on Wednesday, 29 April, by NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Damaturu–Maiduguri Road, Borno State. The arrest, based on credible intelligence, led to the seizure of 76,440 pills of Tramadol (225mg). In another operation in Borno, a truck driver, Magaji Isa, 30, was arrested following the interception of 14,000 capsules of Tramadol, while a follow-up operation in Biu led to the arrest of the owner, Abdulhamid Mahmud, 28.
Additionally, 393 compressed blocks of skunk weighing 290 kilograms were recovered from two suspects, Ojo Major Ebose, 36, and Chika Obiechefula, 32, on Saturday, 2 May. Their Honda Ridgeline vehicle, marked KSF 65 EQ, was intercepted by NDLEA officers on patrol along the Abuja–Jos Highway, Kaduna. Furthermore, no fewer than 49,800 capsules of Tramadol were seized from another pair of suspects, Ahmed Garba (also known as Fangale), 50, and Sale Mohammed, 41, along Bauchi Road, Hadejia, Jigawa State, on Friday, 1 May.
In Lagos State, NDLEA officers on Saturday, 2 May, raided the Awolowo Market in Mushin, where they recovered 740kg of skunk. Meanwhile, an intelligence-led operation at Idogbo community, Benin City, Edo State, on Thursday, 30 April, led to the arrest of Godstime Godspower, 25. Assorted illicit drugs seized from him included 57 grams of Loud, 3 grams of Colorado, 8 grams of Tramadol, 3 grams of Swinol, and 5 grams of methamphetamine.
With equal zeal, commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces, and communities over the past week.
These activities included WADA enlightenment lectures for students and staff of Day Secondary School, Edozhigi, Gbako Local Government Area, Niger State; Khulafa’ul Rashidun Islamiyya, Rano, Kano; Community Secondary School, Akweze, Anambra; commercial motorcyclists and their passengers at Poka Junction, Epe, Lagos; and members of NAPPMED in Benin, Irrua, and Auchi, Edo State, among others.
While commending the officers and men of the Abia, Ekiti, Edo, Borno, Kaduna, Jigawa, Oyo, Osun, and Lagos Commands for the arrests and seizures, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd), noted that their drug supply reduction efforts were well-balanced with WADA sensitisation activities. He charged them and their compatriots across the country to continue building on the current momentum.