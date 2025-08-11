Few phrases have done more to strain inter-ethnic relations in Nigeria than “No Man’s Land.” For decades, it has been thrown at the Igbo as proof of arrogance: a claim, supposedly by them, that Lagos belongs to nobody and, therefore, to everybody. It is the rhetorical equivalent of trespassing in another man’s ancestral compound and declaring it free land.

Yet the Igbo never authored this slogan, never marched through Lagos proclaiming it, and never treated the city as ownerless. The phrase’s roots lie in political contests of the past, and its modern revival came, ironically, from the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, a respected Yoruba statesman, who used it in his inaugural address as Governor of Lagos State on October 1, 1979, not to deny Yoruba ownership but to describe Lagos’ cosmopolitan character.

This essay begins in Lagos because it is where the “No Man’s Land” myth has been most loudly fought over, but the Igbo story in Nigeria is bigger than Lagos. Across the federation, from Kano to Port Harcourt to Abuja, there is a discernible pattern: a near-national policy of containment. Igbo economic energy, visibility, and mobility have been met with recurring political exclusion, targeted disruptions, and infrastructural neglect. Lagos is the stage, but the script is national.

Before the British arrived in the mid-19th century, Lagos, Eko, was an Awori-Yoruba settlement with historical ties to the Benin Kingdom. Annexed by Britain in 1861, it grew into a bustling port and administrative hub, attracting migrants from across West Africa.

The Igbo came in waves, often starting at the bottom: dockworkers, carpenters, clerks, traders. By independence in 1960, they had become indispensable to Lagos’ economy, yet their stake was commercial and civic, never ancestral.

In the 1950s and ’60s, Lagos was the prize in the rivalry between the Action Group (AG) and the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC). NCNC politicians, eager to court the city’s mixed population, described Lagos as belonging to all Nigerians. This was campaign rhetoric aimed at inclusivity, not an ethnic manifesto.

Opponents reframed it as “No Man’s Land”, sharper, more provocative, and pinned it on the Igbo. Over time, the slogan hardened into “proof” of an Igbo desire to dispossess the Yoruba in their own capital.

When Lateef Jakande, journalist, political reformer, and Lagos’ first civilian governor, described Lagos as “no man’s land”, it was in a figurative sense: a place for all Nigerians, a melting pot of ethnicities. He did not deny Yoruba heritage or ownership. His meaning was closer to saying Lagos is “everybody’s city” in spirit, open to those who work, pay, and live in it. But in Nigeria’s charged ethnic climate, nuance dies quickly. His words were stripped of context and turned into a weapon, reinforcing a false link between the phrase and Igbo entitlement.

The Igbo footprint in Lagos is visible and valuable:

Trade Fair Complex & ASPAMDA — An international electronics and general goods hub drawing traders from across Africa.

Ladipo Auto Parts Market — One of Africa’s largest automotive parts markets, supplying mechanics and dealers nationwide.

Alaba International Market — A mega-market for electronics and electrical goods, generating massive daily turnover.

Balogun Market — Igbo traders form the backbone of its textile and clothing sector.

These markets pay millions in taxes and create jobs for Nigerians of all backgrounds. They are not the product of political allocation but of entrepreneurial grit, often starting with a wheelbarrow of goods and ending with multinational import-export businesses.

While Lagos politics produces its own unique tensions, the pattern faced by the Igbo repeats across Nigeria.

In Kano, the Sabon Gari district has been an Igbo commercial stronghold for decades. Yet it has suffered periodic destruction, from the 1953 riots to the 1980s religious crises and post-election violence in 2011. The triggers vary, but the targets are consistent: Igbo businesses are burned, and little is done to compensate them.

After the Civil War, returning Igbo residents of Port Harcourt found their houses labeled “abandoned property” and sold off under a Rivers State edict. Generations later, bitterness remains; it was an official dispossession of assets earned before the war. It is so bad such that survivalist instinct has even made many fickle minded natives to deny their Igbo root for political exigency.

In the Federal Capital Territory, sudden demolitions of markets and structures disproportionately affect Igbo traders. Official reasons, zoning, urban renewal, conceal an unspoken aim: reduce Igbo commercial dominance in strategic spaces. Unfortunately, for promoters of these scorching policies, the more the adversity, the more the Igbo bounce back and thrive.

The underdevelopment of ports in the South-east forces Igbo traders to channel imports through Lagos or Port Harcourt, keeping them dependent on regions they cannot politically control. This is not accidental; it is strategic.

The Igbo are not contained because they are uniquely greedy or aggressive; they are contained because they are mobile, visible, and competitive. In a patronage-based federation, success outside one’s ethnic region is often read as intrusion. The Igbo challenge informal monopolies in trade, property, and influence wherever they go, and in Nigeria, the default reaction to a challenger is to clip their wings.

From Lagos to Kano to Abuja, the Igbo presence is earned, not gifted. They arrive with little or nothing, build from scratch, and integrate locally, learning languages, paying taxes, hiring outside their ethnicity.

In Lagos, Yoruba apprentices learn electronics repair in Igbo-owned shops; in Kano, Hausa youths learn auto mechanics from Igbo mentors; in Abuja, Tiv traders partner with Igbo importers. This is the opposite of isolationism; it is economic interweaving.

For Ndigbo, the demand or quest to produce Nigeria’s president should not be compelling or a priority. There are far more structuring inequities deliberately piled against them than the presidency. Capturing the presidency will not dissolve the machinery of containment. Survival requires building leverage in spite of political hostility.

The Igbo need a national survival blueprint:

Economic Diversification – Move from import-heavy retail to manufacturing, tech, and export industries that are less location-dependent.

Regional Industrialisation – Lap onto the Aku ruo ulo concept and build South-east into an irresistible economic base; industrial parks, agro-processing zones, and tech clusters.

Political Transactionalism – Form pragmatic, rotating alliances; treat politics as deal-making, not emotional partnership.

Cultural Diplomacy Nationwide – Sponsor cultural festivals, media content, and local minimal projects in every host region. It won’t be a bad idea to invest in the media to project themselves and counter some of the negative narratives.

Security Networks – Organise community protection units in vulnerable markets across Nigeria on one hand and aggressively rout with urgency the local militancy or terrorism that has resulted in killings among Igbo communities.

Be less dramatic and loquacious: The Igbo are loud, some of them. Because of this, they attract unnecessary jealousy to themselves, which makes their intimidated haters plot how to do them in.

Diaspora Leverage – Use global Igbo networks for capital, lobbying, and technology transfer.

Lagos is Yoruba land historically, but it is also a city built by many hands. The “No Man’s Land” label is a distortion, rooted in mid-century politics, revived in Lateef Jakande’s inclusive metaphor, and weaponised by those who thrive on ethnic suspicion.

The “No Man’s Land” myth survives because it serves multiple agendas:

Political Utility – It’s an easy rallying cry to mobilise ethnic solidarity during elections.

Economic Competition – The Igbo are visible in Lagos’ most lucrative markets, from electronics to motor parts, making them natural targets for envy.

Historical Resentment – The Biafran War left deep scars; suspicion of Igbo loyalty still lingers.

Digital Amplification – Social media rewards outrage, recycling isolated comments into collective accusations.

But Lagos is only one theatre. The Igbo face a broader, national pattern, an unspoken containment policy visible in Kano’s riots, Port Harcourt’s abandoned property, Abuja’s selective demolitions, and federal port neglect.

Ndigbo have earned their place in Lagos and beyond by the oldest and most legitimate claim: contribution. They cannot afford to wait for a presidency to deliver safety or respect. Their task is to survive and expand, not by pleading for space, but by creating it everywhere, and by building a homeland so economically magnetic that they can no longer be cornered.

In Nigeria, survival is not granted; it is negotiated daily. And if history is any guide, Ndigbo know how to negotiate with work, with wit, and with will.