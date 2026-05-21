From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has restated its commitment to talent development and stronger collaboration between academia and industry through its Executive Industry Immersion Challenge (EIIC) programme, held in partnership with the Nile Business School, Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the four-day programme at the NDIC Head Office in Abuja, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Thompson Oludare Sunday, described the initiative as a strategic response to the widening gap between classroom learning and workplace realities.

According to him, the fast-changing global work environment demands professionals who combine theoretical knowledge with practical understanding of corporate operations.

“In his words, ‘the Executive Industry Immersion Challenge has provided the NDIC with the opportunity of a practical platform to expose participants to real-world experience in policy formulation, institutional governance, and public sector management,’” he said.

The NDIC boss reaffirmed the Corporation’s mandate as a key financial safety-net institution, noting its role in promoting financial system stability and strengthening depositor confidence.

He urged participants drawn from the Executive MBA programme of the university to imbibe values that will shape their leadership journey.

He stressed that sustainable institutions are built on integrity, transparency, sound ethical conduct and good governance, adding that public confidence can only be sustained when these principles consistently guide decision-making and institutional behaviour.

Project Coordinator of the programme and Director of Research, Policy & International Relations at NDIC, Mr. Ibrahim Aliyu, said the EIIC was deliberately structured as an experiential learning platform designed to bridge theory and industry practice.

He explained that participants are being exposed to real institutional processes, policy development frameworks and governance systems within a key financial sector regulator.

Also speaking, Dean of the Nile Business School, Prof. Hauwa Lamido, represented by Dr. Festus Ekechi, said the institution’s decision to partner with NDIC was informed by its reputation for professionalism, integrity and sound corporate governance within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

He assured that the school would integrate key learning outcomes from the programme into its academic curriculum to ensure students translate knowledge into practical workplace competence.

The programme is expected to strengthen leadership capacity among emerging business professionals while deepening collaboration between regulatory institutions and higher education in Nigeria.