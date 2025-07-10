From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) held an arts and culture parade along the major streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, July 10, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The street parade featured representatives from the nine Niger Delta states: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers. The carnival floats moved from the Port Harcourt Polo Club in GRA through Mummy B Road and Stadium Road, culminating at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the event, NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said the arts and cultural parade aimed to foster friendliness and unity among the people of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku stated: “We thank God for giving us clement weather today, so that the Niger Delta people can celebrate today. So, sit back, be comfortable, watch the display. Laugh with whoever you want to laugh with.

“After all, we are here today to foster conviviality among ourselves as the people of the Niger Delta; to network among ourselves, to build relationships and to bond as a people. That is why people have come from different states; maybe, people who have never met themselves before are here to celebrate the Niger Delta.

“Just the way we did during the sports festival, which was the first of its kind, we are here today in Port Harcourt to still build conviviality among ourselves, love among the people of the Niger Delta. We might differ in tribes, but Niger Delta is one, Nigeria is one.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the NDDC governing board, Chiedu Ebie, said the event provided an opportunity for Niger Delta people to showcase their rich culture.

Ebie said: “This is remarkable as we come to showcase the diversity of the Niger Delta region. We are here to enjoy ourselves; we are here to show that the Niger Delta is rich in tradition and culture.”