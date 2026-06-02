NDDC hails Tinubu for steadfast leadership

Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the successful completion of the third year of his Renewed Hope Administration.

Members of the NDDC Board, led by the Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, made the commendation during a visit to President Tinubu at his Lagos residence over the weekend.

The NDDC delegation, which included the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku and the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde, thanked President Tinubu for his “visionary leadership, steadfast commitment to national development and unwavering support for the Niger Delta region.”

According to the NDDC’s managing director, the meeting with President Tinubu afforded the Commission the opportunity to highlight the Commission’s progress in delivering its mandate, particularly in executing strategic projects across the Niger Delta region.

He said: “We briefed the President on our key activities, ongoing interventions and development efforts across the Niger Delta. We reaffirmed our alignment with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reiterated our commitment to driving inclusive growth, infrastructure development, improved livelihoods and sustainable transformation in the Niger Delta.

“We also briefed him on the Commission’s efforts to carry out his mandate to us to ensure the completion of ongoing projects to accelerate sustainable development and improve the quality of life for the people of the Niger Delta region.

“In alignment with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the NDDC Governing Board remains resolute in its commitment to supporting policies and initiatives that foster progress, prosperity and improved livelihoods for the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.”