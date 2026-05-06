NDC reconstitutes Anambra chapter

Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has reconstituted its Anambra State chapter in a congress backed by the party’s national leadership and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After the congress, which was held at Beautiful Gate Hotel, Awka, David Chukwudifu emerged as state chairman alongside a new state executive committee elected by consensus.

The exco includes Frank Anyawu as deputy chairman, Udeze Daniel as state secretary, Austin Onyeka as assistant secretary, Samuel Orji as treasurer, Ahmed Hauwa as assistant treasurer, Chioma Okonkwo as financial secretary, Udensi Samuel as organising secretary, Obumse Nwachukwu as legal adviser and Nweke Juliet as publicity secretary.

INEC officials, Kingsley Ajunwa and Nonso Okolo, supervised proceedings and certified the congress peaceful, orderly and fully compliant with due process.

Meanwhile, Chukwudifu hailed Peter Obi’s defection as a defining moment for the party.

Obi officially joined the NDC on Monday, alongside former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He declared his defection to the NDC shortly after announcing his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he joined last December.

Addressing party leaders and supporters, he said his decision to join the NDC was driven by the need for a peaceful political platform devoid of internal crises.

He said: “First, sincerely, I join in thanking the leader of our party. And I assure him that we are coming here to be part of the peaceful family that will work hard to build a united, secure, prosperous Nigeria that will work for everybody.”