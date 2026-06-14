NDC members back Naheem Balogun, raise concerns over alleged moves to challenge candidacy

Supporters of Hon. Naheem Balogun, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), have expressed concern over what they describe as attempts by some party members to undermine his emergence as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the next governorship election.

The development follows Balogun’s victory in the party’s governorship primary, a result his supporters say reflected the wishes of delegates and members who participated in the democratic process.

According to members of his camp, the focus of the party should now be on building unity and preparing for the electoral contest rather than engaging in internal disputes that could weaken the NDC’s chances at the polls.

Some supporters have alleged that certain individuals within the party have continued to oppose Balogun’s candidacy despite the outcome of the primary election.

They also accused Mr. Funsho Doherty and some of his allies within the party’s national leadership of actions aimed at questioning the legitimacy of Balogun’s emergence.

According to the supporters, media engagements and public statements by some party figures have contributed to uncertainty surrounding the candidate’s position within the party.

While the allegations remain the subject of internal political disagreement, supporters of Balogun insist that the mandate given to him by delegates should be respected.

“The party cannot advocate democracy before the electorate while disregarding the outcome of its own internal democratic process,” a supporter of the candidate said.

Party members backing Balogun argue that internal democracy requires adherence to decisions reached through established procedures and that grievances should be addressed through recognised party channels.

They maintain that any effort to overturn or weaken the outcome of the primary election could affect party unity and its prospects in the forthcoming election.

Political observers note that internal disagreements are not uncommon in party politics but stress that how such disputes are managed often determines a party’s ability to present a united front before voters.

As preparations for the Lagos governorship election continue, supporters of Balogun say they remain committed to mobilising support across the state and strengthening the party’s electoral chances.

For them, the issue is not only about an individual candidate but also about protecting the integrity of the party’s democratic processes and respecting the decision reached by its members through the ballot.