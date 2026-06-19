NDC disowns circulating candidate lists for Imo, Abia, Anambra polls

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has disowned lists of candidates currently circulating on social media for elections in Imo, Abia, Anambra and other affected states, describing them as fake and unauthorised.

However, the party did not disclose details of the candidates whose names were officially submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but said it is investigating the source of the fake lists.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Enekweizu, the party urged its members and the general public to disregard the lists, insisting that they did not originate from the party’s national headquarters.

“The general public, especially members of the NDC in Imo, Abia, Anambra and other affected states, are hereby urged to disregard the lists of candidates widely circulating on social media as the authentic lists of our party’s candidates from the aforementioned states,” the statement said.

“The said lists are fake and did not emanate from the party headquarters.”

The party disclosed that it had already submitted the authentic list of candidates who would fly its flag in the affected elections to INEC through the appropriate channels prescribed by the Electoral Act.

According to the NDC, only the names submitted to the electoral commission should be regarded as valid. It added that the lists being circulated were the handiwork of individuals bent on creating confusion and disaffection within its ranks.

“Such lists in circulation are being peddled by mischief makers and those who do not wish the party well,” Enekweizu stated.

He added that the party had commenced investigations to uncover the source of what it described as fabricated documents and unauthorised leakages.

“However, the party is investigating the sources of such fabrications and leakages as they are desperate attempts to cause ill will and distractions within the party,” he said.

The NDC reassured its members that it remained united and focused on its political objectives despite the development.

The party also reiterated its commitment to building a viable political platform capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

“This is to reassure our members that the NDC is robustly committed to building a party that would serve as a vehicle to liberate Nigeria from its present parlous state with the cooperation of everyone,” the statement added.