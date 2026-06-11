NDC: Dickson denies financial deal in Obi, Kwankwaso ticket

By Lawrence Agbo

Founder and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has dismissed allegations suggesting that financial inducements influenced the emergence of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso as the party’s presidential candidate and running mate for the 2027 elections.

Dickson said the selection process was conducted without any form of monetary exchange, insisting that both aspirants were accepted strictly on merit and internal party consensus.

He further argued that attempts to link the selection to financial transactions were unfounded and aimed at undermining the credibility of the party’s leadership and candidates.

“Nobody here demanded or received any money from the flagbearers before accepting them to the party,” Dickson said.

“No monies were demanded or received from them before making them presidential candidate and running mate,” he added.

His clarification comes amid growing political speculation and criticism surrounding the internal processes that produced the party’s 2027 ticket.

Obi, a former presidential candidate, emerged as the NDC’s flagbearer following the party’s recent primaries, while former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso was selected as his running mate.

However, NDC leadership has recently faced scrutiny over internal disputes following its primaries, but Dickson insisted that the party remains united and focused on its 2027 electoral strategy.