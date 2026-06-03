NDC assembly aspirant alleges fraud, declares self winner

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A House of Assembly aspirant under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Cyprian Atata, has petitioned the party’s National Chairman alleging result falsification in the Isu LGA primary election and declaring himself the rightful winner.

In the petition dated 1 June and submitted from Umudim, Uzoafor Isunjaba Ward 1, Atata accused the NDC Isu LGA Chairman, Hon. Modestus Nwosu, of abuse of office for allegedly issuing three different result sheets for the same primary election.

Atata said the primary was “credible and successful” and that he polled the highest number of votes, confirmed by “acclamation or loud ovation” from party members at the venue. He claimed Nwosu initially issued a completed result sheet showing him in the lead but later produced two other versions favouring other aspirants.

“How can one election have three different results issued by the same person? The answer is abuse of office by the LGA Chairman,” Atata wrote.

He added that co-aspirants Mr Obiaju Chinamere and Godian Unegbu did not score the highest votes, and cited a video clip of the exercise as evidence.

NDC Isu LGA officials had not publicly responded to the allegations as of press time.

The aspirant also invoked NDC’s zoning arrangement in Isu LGA. He said the seat rotates between Isu Clan, Amandugba, Amurie, Umundugba and Ishi-Isu Clan, Isunjaba and Ekwe.

With the current lawmaker from Isu Clan, Atata argued it is the turn of Ishi-Isu in 2027, and that as an indigene of Isunjaba he fits the zoning criteria.

He described himself as founder of “Project Ezedike 2027,” a staunch “Obidient” and long-time NDC member, unlike other aspirants he said joined NDC after losing APC primaries.

He claimed to have secured the highest votes, while others scored 106, 34 and 6 votes respectively. He named Uju Okoro, Godian Unegbu and Obiaju Chinaemere as contestants, and alleged that Honourable Emeka Iwunze held a parallel primary.

Atata is asking the NDC National Chairman to recognise him as the party’s flagbearer for Isu State Constituency in the 2027 Imo House of Assembly election. He pledged to abide by NDC guidelines and said he is positioned to “withstand and favourably compete” with the ruling APC candidate.

The NDC has not released an official result for the Isu LGA Assembly primary. Party primaries across Imo are expected to be concluded ahead of INEC’s timetable for the 2027 general elections.