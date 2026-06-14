NCAA triumphs signal bright future for Nigeria athletics, says AFN

By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s rising stars on the collegiate athletics circuit have once again underlined the country’s growing influence on the global stage, following a string of outstanding performances at the 2026 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has praised the achievements of Nigerian athletes at the prestigious championship, describing their exploits as a strong indication that the future of Nigerian athletics remains exceptionally bright.

Leading the country’s charge were Kanyinsola Ajayi and Samuel Ogazi, who emerged as champions in the men’s 100 metres and 400 metres respectively.

Ajayi delivered a sensational performance, winning the 100m title in a wind-assisted 9.72 seconds after earlier clocking 9.84 seconds to lower the Nigerian record. The Auburn University sprinter became only the third Nigerian athlete to win the NCAA men’s 100m title, joining Olapade Adenekan and Divine Oduduru in the record books.

Ogazi also produced a memorable display, storming to victory in the men’s 400m in a world-leading 43.38 seconds. The Alabama athlete’s remarkable run shattered the longstanding NCAA record and further established him as one of the brightest young talents in world athletics.

Nigeria’s impressive showing was complemented by Israel Okon, who secured a silver medal in the men’s 200m after posting a lifetime best of 19.99 seconds.

Reacting to the performances, AFN President, Chief Tonobok Okowa, said the results from Eugene were a major boost for Nigerian athletics and reflected the quality of talent emerging from the country.

“The results from Eugene are extremely encouraging for Nigerian athletics. Our athletes have demonstrated courage, discipline, consistency and world-class ability throughout the championships,” Okowa said.

“To see young Nigerians excelling at such a prestigious competition is gratifying. Their performances are proof that the future of our sport is in very capable hands.”

Okowa reserved special praise for Ajayi, whose 9.72-second effort, although aided by excessive wind and therefore ineligible as an official African record, highlighted his growing status among the world’s elite sprinters.

“A time of 9.72 seconds is extraordinary under any circumstance. Although the wind reading prevents it from being recognised as an official African record, it clearly shows the level Kanyinsola has attained. We believe it is only a matter of time before he achieves even greater milestones,” he said.

The AFN president also applauded Ogazi’s record-breaking run and Okon’s podium finish, describing them as further evidence of the depth of Nigerian talent currently making waves on the international stage.

“Samuel’s NCAA record and Israel’s podium finish are further proof of the quality of Nigerian talent currently emerging. These athletes are flying the Nigerian flag high and inspiring the next generation back home,” Okowa added.

He reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to supporting athletes and creating opportunities that will enable them to reach their full potential.

“As a federation, we remain committed to supporting and creating opportunities for our athletes to reach their full potential. What we are witnessing today is the reward for years of hard work, and we are confident that even greater achievements lie ahead.”