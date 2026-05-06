Navy reaffirms commitment to maritime security as NOWA President visits Lagos

BY Philip Nwosu

The Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain, protecting critical national assets, and strengthening national security through collaboration with other agencies.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, who reaffirmed the commitment while speaking during the visit of the President of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) Aisha Idi Abbas to the command in Lagos, said the navy had continued to make meaningful contributions in line with constitutional provisions and the strategic vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

He noted that the command had adopted a doctrine focused on detecting, deterring, disrupting, and denying criminal activities within the maritime environment, particularly across the Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks.

According to him, the deployment of smaller vessels in lagoon areas and creeks around Badagry and the Ondo-Epe axis has helped block smuggling routes and close operational blind spots. He added that the command had also leveraged advanced maritime surveillance systems, including Falcon Eye and regional maritime awareness capabilities, to enhance intelligence-driven operations.

“At the community level, we discovered that most crimes originate from within local communities. As a result, we have intensified engagement with community leaders and traditional institutions, alongside conducting medical outreach programmes to build trust and offer alternative livelihoods,” he said.

The FOC emphasised that the role of NOWA remains critical to operational success, describing the association as a key stabilising force for naval personnel.

He said the sacrifices made by naval officers’ families, particularly during long deployments, contributed significantly to the effectiveness of personnel at sea.

“An unstable home front would not translate to effectiveness at sea. NOAA has continued to play a vital role in welfare, bridging gaps in education, healthcare, and empowerment programmes across naval formations,” he stated.

He cited past vocational initiatives, including tailoring and culinary training for spouses of naval personnel, as impactful interventions that have enhanced economic stability among families.

The naval commander described the visit of the NOWA President as a demonstration of commitment to advancing the association’s objectives and strengthening synergy with naval operations.

He assured that the Western Naval Command would continue to support NOWA initiatives and develop innovative ways to enhance collaboration for improved operational efficiency.

The event featured the formal signing of the visitors’ book by the NOWA National President, marking a highlight of the visit.

Earlier, the President of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association commended the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command for his leadership and support to the association, while calling for sustained collaboration to enhance the welfare of naval families.

She expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded to her and her delegation by the command, noting that the visit was aimed at acknowledging the command’s support for NOWA and strengthening the existing relationship between the association and the Nigerian Navy.

“Our visit is to appreciate your support to NOWA as well as to consolidate on the existing cordial relationship. Your care and passion for humanity are evident in the various ways you have supported the association,” she said.

The NOWA President also offered prayers for the leadership of the command, expressing hope that continued wisdom and guidance would enable seamless administration of its affairs.

She described the dedication and sacrifices of naval personnel as commendable, adding that NOWA remains committed to complementing their efforts by focusing on the welfare and well-being of their families.

According to her, the association plays a vital role in fostering unity and resilience within the naval community by providing support systems and development platforms for spouses and families of personnel.

“Our association remains resolute in supporting the families of our personnel, recognising the important role they play in sustaining unity and resilience within the naval community,” she stated.

She later carried out a groundbreaking session for the Western Naval Command Boat Club and the officers’ mess, while noting that as a non-profit and non-governmental organisation, NOWA operates within limited resources and would continue to rely on the support of naval leadership to achieve its objectives.

The NOWA President further thanked Rear Admiral Mustafa, his wife, and officers of the command for their hospitality, urging continued unity and cooperation among members of the naval community.