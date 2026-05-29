From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has laid the foundation for the construction of the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital and other projects in Abuja as part of activities lined up to mark the 70th anniversary celebrations of the service.

Abass said said the projects is aimed at boosting the welfare and operational effectiveness of personnel serving in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The CNS, also described the initiatives as part of deliberate efforts to improve personnel welfare, strengthen institutional capacity and enhance operational efficiency within the Nigerian Navy.

He said, “Collectively, these projects represent another significant milestone in our deliberate efforts to improve personnel welfare, strengthen institutional capacity and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy.”

Abbas, while noting that the hospital project was particularly important because it was among the first major infrastructure projects initiated under his leadership, said,“This is because the welfare of our personnel extends beyond accommodation and working conditions to the quality of healthcare available to them and their families.”

Vice Admiral Abbas stated that the hospital was envisioned as a state-of-the-art medical facility equipped with modern diagnostic, treatment and specialist care capabilities.

He said, “Upon completion, the hospital is expected to provide advanced healthcare services capable of managing many serious medical conditions for which Nigerians often seek treatment abroad,” he said.

He said that beyond serving naval personnel and their dependants, the facility would also contribute to healthcare delivery within the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding communities.

The naval chief further said the accompanying tree-planting exercise symbolised the Navy’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the creation of a healthy environment for future generations.

Highlighting other completed projects, Abbas said the Navy had earlier commissioned the completed Junior Officer’s Quarters at Galadimawa to provide improved accommodation for young officers.

He also drew attention to the completion of the 48 x 1 accommodation project in Asokoro, which he said had been abandoned for over five years before his administration revived it.

He said, “Also, of particular significance is the 48 x 1 accommodation project in Asokoro, which had remained abandoned for over 5 years since its commencement. Its delivery reflects my determination to ensure that abandoned projects across the Service are completed and put to productive use rather than allowed to deteriorate into wasted investments,” he stated.

He assured personnel that more abandoned projects across the Nigerian Navy would soon be completed and commissioned.

“Consequently, personnel can expect the commissioning of many more previously abandoned projects in the near future as we sustain this drive,” he added.

The CNS disclosed that other projects commissioned within Navy Town Asokoro included the electrification of 10 accommodation blocks, a new road network and water reticulation projects.

“Collectively, these projects demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development are felt directly by the personnel whose sacrifices sustain the operational success of the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

While celebrating the achievements, Abbas stressed the importance of maintenance and responsible use of the facilities.

“The true value of any facility lies in its proper utilisation and maintenance. I therefore charge the beneficiaries and custodians of both existing and future projects to imbibe a strong maintenance culture and take ownership of these investments,” he said.

He also urged personnel to adopt prudent electricity consumption habits and avoid wasteful use of energy resources.

The CNS commended the Federal Government for its continued support to the Nigerian Navy and commended the contractors, engineers, project implementation teams and workers involved in the execution of the projects.

“Your dedication and professionalism are deeply appreciated and your efforts have not gone unnoticed,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the projects being commissioned and commenced would contribute significantly to institutional development and the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy.

The projects commissioned in the FCT include: “8 blocks of 16 x 2 accommodation at Navy Quarters Galadimawa, a block of 48 x 1 accommodation for junior ratings at Navy Town Asokoro, the electrification of 10 accommodation blocks, a new water reticulation system and associated infrastructure.