By Steve Agbota

The National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Emenike Nwokeoji has emphasised the need to protect Customs agents from being sidelined from the implementation of National Single Window.

Speaking during the weekend at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos, he revealed that ongoing high-level engagements with the National Single Window Committee ahead of the project’s rollout next year.

According to him, ANLCA’s meeting yesterday at the national secretariat was to ensure early identification of gaps or oversights before its launch.

He further touched on the new tax laws and ANLCA’s efforts to safeguard the role of customs agents in relation to their importer principals.

“We’ve offered suggestions based on what we’ve read so far. We only hope the human factor won’t derail the true intent during implementation,” he noted.

On the contentious 2023 Nigeria Customs Act, Nwokeoji admitted that there are still several ambiguous provisions.

“Until the necessary amendments are made through the National Assembly, we have articulated the grey areas and are ready to push for amendment at the right time. But for now, we have to live with them,” he stated.

However, the president disclosed that the association has been instrumental in shaping the new Nigeria Customs Service–managed B’Odogwu platform.

“Our input helped in a great way in shaping the participation of the declarant. Agents can now monitor their jobs from the comfort of their offices, unlike what obtained under NICIS,” he said.

Meanwhile, he declared a new dawn for the association, asserting that ANLCA has successfully reclaimed its lost image, relevance, and prestige in less than two years of his administration.

Nwokeoji praised the strides made under the current leadership, attributing the turnaround to the unwavering support and unity among members.

“This is a new dawn in the recent history of our dear association. ANLCA, being the foremost and largest association in the maritime industry, has reclaimed her lost position and prestige within a very short period. The credit goes to you all,” he said.

He revealed that under his administration, ANLCA has restored peace and internal cohesion, which has in turn repositioned the group to engage constructively with stakeholders and government agencies.

The ANLCA president used the occasion to appreciate the association’s members for their sacrifices and commitment, stating that it’s leadership remains focused on defending members’ interests.

“We deeply appreciate and share in your challenges and pains. We cannot rest on our oars until victory is achieved,” he assured.