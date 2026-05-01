Natasha urges peace as Supreme Court verdict sparks tension

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has called on aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to embrace dialogue and resolve internal disputes amicably, following the controversy generated by the recent Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership crisis.
Reacting to divergent interpretations of the apex court’s decision, the Kogi Central lawmaker cautioned against what she described as misinformation and propaganda, clarifying that the ruling was limited in scope.
She stated that the Supreme Court judgment only invalidated the Ibadan Convention, urging party faithful and the public to disregard narratives suggesting broader implications.
The verdict, which dismissed an appeal arising from a factional leadership tussle, effectively nullified the Ibadan Convention and has triggered fresh alignments within the opposition party. However, Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed that the issue of the suspension of the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, did not form part of the Supreme Court’s determination.
Providing further context, the Senator noted that the Court of Appeal had earlier upheld a one-month suspension imposed on Anyanwu and three others during the party’s 608th National Working Committee meeting held on 1 November 2025. According to her, the suspension, which was not challenged, elapsed on 1 December 2025.
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She explained that following the expiration of the suspension, the affected officials were subsequently appointed into a caretaker committee constituted on 8 December 2025, with the mandate to manage party affairs and organise the March 2026 national convention.
Akpoti-Uduaghan also maintained that the outcome of the March convention remains valid and institutionally recognised, noting that the current leadership structure of the PDP is duly reflected on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Amid the lingering tensions, the Senator appealed for unity within the party, urging stakeholders across factions to prioritise reconciliation over division. She expressed optimism about the PDP’s electoral prospects, stating that the party would field candidates in the 2027 general elections and secure a significant number of seats.
Her intervention comes at a delicate moment for the PDP as it grapples with legal and political challenges ahead of the next election cycle.
“All the best, Nigeria,” she added.