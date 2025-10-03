From Godwin Tsa Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio challenging the legality of the six months suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan representing Kogi Central over alleged misconduct.

Justice James Omotosho dismissed the suit that was filed by Ovavu Illiyasu and nine others on the grounds that they have no locus standi (legal authority) to bring the matter before the court.

The suit Marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, had challenged the validity of the suspension of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for various reasons including the fact that their Senatorial District would be shortchanged in the Senate.

In his judgment yesterday, Justice Omotosho held that the 10 plaintiffs lacked locus standi to institute the action.