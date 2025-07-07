By Chukwuma Umeorah

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Works has lauded Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) for the progress made on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, particularly around the Ojo to Iwo Road axis in Oyo State, but cautioned that the project must be seen through to full completion.

Leading the oversight visit on Monday, Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, said the team was impressed by the pace and quality of work so far, describing it as a much-needed relief for motorists and residents who had endured years of hardship on the corridor.

He noted that the project had addressed a longstanding source of concern due to frequent accidents and delays on that stretch of the road.

“This part of the expressway has been a serious concern for a long time due to the high number of accidents and delays,” Alabi said. “We invited the Ministry of Works and RCC, and I’m glad they responded swiftly. They’ve done a very good job so far.”

He, however, noted that the road was still incomplete and stressed that the committee would intensify follow-up inspections to ensure contractors stick to their commitments.

“We are not at Uhuru yet; we will still revisit this area as we head to Oyo and Ogbomoso in a few weeks to ensure promises are kept. But so far, so good, we commend RCC, President Bola Tinubu and members of our team.”

Alabi confirmed that the execution aligns with the project’s Bill of Quantities, though the committee would continue to examine project documentation and site findings.

Senate Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu, affirmed that the legislative oversight was yielding results and helping to ensure quality delivery on critical infrastructure.

“From the section we came through, people are clearly happy with the progress. As engineers, when we see good work done to specification, we give credit,” Ngwu said.

But he also flagged structural concerns such as incomplete drainage and shoulder work, which he warned could threaten the durability of the road.

“We raised concerns, and the site representative assured us that protective drains and caps will be added,” he said, noting that RCC had committed to wrapping up works in two months, with 95 per cent already completed.

Ngwu added that the Lagos-Ibadan route would remain on the committee’s radar as it moves on to assess ongoing projects in Oyo and Ogbomoso in the coming weeks.

They commended President Bola Tinubu for releasing funds that have helped expedite the road’s rehabilitation, which they said has already eased transport challenges in the region.