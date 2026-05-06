Nasarawa, pride of West Africa- Sen. Wadada praises Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Nasarawa State, Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, has declared that the state has risen to become “the pride of West Africa,” attributing the feat to the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Wadada made the remark on Tuesday in Abuja after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms, where he was accompanied by the 13 local government chairmen, members of the State House of Assembly, and other top party stakeholders, including the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, state executive members, and representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“May Allah in His infinite mercy reward Governor A.A. Sule for making Nasarawa State what it is today. Nasarawa State is the pride of West Africa, not only Nigeria,” he said.

The senator described the large turnout of political stakeholders as a demonstration of unity and widespread support for his ambition.

“The entire 13 local government chairmen of Nasarawa State are here. The entire legislature of Nasarawa State, from the Speaker, principal officers and members of the state assembly are here,” Wadada stated.

He also commended fellow aspirants who stepped down following the governor’s adoption of his candidacy, noting that their actions reflected loyalty and party discipline.

“To my fellow aspirants who have supported what the governor has decided, I cannot thank you enough. May Allah reward you abundantly,” he added.

Wadada further outlined his economic vision, stressing that Nasarawa’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory would be fully harnessed to drive investment and development.

“Nasarawa is Nigeria. Nasarawa State is the closest state to the FCT. Our proximity is an asset to us and we shall leverage on it,” he said.

He also expressed optimism about the state’s economic potential, describing it as an investment destination with vast untapped resources.

In addition, the senator praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ongoing economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said has increased federal allocations to states.

Wadada urged Nigerians to continue supporting the administration’s policies, expressing confidence that the reforms would yield long-term benefits for the country.

Senator Wadada also appreciated long-time allies, including Dr Aliyu Bello, the APC chairman in Nasarawa state whom he described as a friend of over four decades, and commended other stakeholders such as Architect Shehu Tukur, Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Musa Baraden Nasarawa, Dr Faisal Shuaibu, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba and other key APC stakeholders for their contributions and sacrifices.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state Dr. Emmanuel Akabe also praised Governor Abdullahi Sule for coming up with Senator Wadada as his preferred successor. He urged citizens to stand behind Governor Sule’s choice and continue to pray for success, noting that “it is not over until it is over.” He added that supporting Wadada would ensure continuity of the governor’s developmental strides.

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Musa in his remarks emphasized the need for unity and faith, urging all other governorship aspirants and supporters to accept the outcome of selection of Senator Wadada as the will of God. He noted that while all aspirants were qualified, Wadada’s emergence should be seen as divinely ordained.

The Baraden Nasarawa highlighted the challenges of remaining in opposition, referencing his experiences within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and called on members of APC to rally behind Wadada. He stressed that Nasarawa State remains firmly aligned with the APC and encouraged collective support of Governor Sule’s leadership and decision in choosing Senator Wadada as his preferred successor.

Dr. Aliyu Bello, in his remarks, recounted the political transition from former Governor Tanko Al-Makura to Governor Sule. He clarified that while Al-Makura delayed presenting a preferred successor until late in the process, Sule had maintained a clear position from the beginning. Bello revealed that he had pledged to support Sule’s chosen candidate, emphasizing that his loyalty was tied to the governor’s decision.

The speaker of Nasarawa state House of Assembly Hon. Danladi Jatau renewed the call for unity of purpose among party members and expressed the confidence that Wadada would emerge victorious in the forthcoming election, citing the continued trust and support enjoyed by the current administration as reason for citizens support for the APC.