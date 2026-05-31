From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The chairman of the Labour Party in Nasarawa State, Hon. Alex Emmanuel, has declared that former Minister Labaran Maku and one Gaza Gbefi are not candidates of the party, insisting that only aspirants who emerged from primaries conducted under his leadership and witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are recognised.

Emmanuel, who said he assumed office as state chairman in December 2025, maintained in an interview on Sunday that his executive remains the only legitimate structure of the party in the state.

“We are the legitimate leadership of the Labour Party in Nasarawa State. Maku, Gaza Gbeifi and others did not participate in our primaries and therefore cannot be recognised as candidates,” he said.

He explained that the party had already conducted its primaries for both the forthcoming by election and the 2027 governorship election, producing Benjamin Ashim as the by election candidate and Hon. Ibrahim Afakar Azamu as the governorship flag bearer, adding that INEC was present throughout the process and all necessary documentation had been forwarded accordingly.

Emmanuel dismissed claims of a parallel faction allegedly backed by a caretaker committee from Abuja, describing its activities as unconstitutional and without authority.

“Let them tell us how many local government chairmen are with them. Party strength is measured by structure on ground, not announcements from Abuja,” he said, adding that the matter of leadership dispute within the party was already subject to judicial consideration.

He urged party members and the public to disregard individuals presented by the rival faction, insisting that only candidates produced under his leadership would stand for the party in upcoming elections, as the Labour Party in Nasarawa State remains divided amid ongoing leadership tussles with competing factions laying claim to control of the party structure ahead of key elections.