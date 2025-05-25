From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections begin to take shape, one question increasingly gaining traction across Nasarawa State is: What if Governor Abdullahi Sule decides to contest for the Nasarawa North senatorial seat?

Although the governor has repeatedly stated he has no interest in seeking elective office after the end of his second term, growing voices from within and beyond the state argue that his wealth of experience, technocratic governance style, and national visibility make him a prime candidate for a continued role in public service—particularly at the federal legislative level.

Governor Sule, who hails from Akwanga Local Government Area in the Nasarawa North Senatorial District, has gained widespread recognition for his transformative governance approach. Since assuming office in 2019, he has prioritised industrialisation, mining development, agriculture, and private sector-led growth—an approach that has placed Nasarawa State on the investment map.

Among the governor’s signature achievements is the establishment and operational success of the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA), which has helped facilitate billions of naira in private investment. The agency has been instrumental in attracting major investors in the mining and agro-processing sectors.

“Nasarawa used to be an afterthought for investors. Today, it’s a priority,” said Dr Ibrahim Makama, a political analyst and former lawmaker. “Governor Sule has created an economic structure that is working. Letting that expertise disappear from politics would be a national loss.”

The state’s agricultural transformation is another milestone. Through partnerships with private investors and donor agencies, the government has revitalised rice and sesame farming and attracted processing plants to rural communities. These moves have boosted employment and food security across Nasarawa North.

Beyond his economic record, Sule’s rising national profile cannot be ignored. He has become one of the most articulate governors when it comes to dissecting complex national issues—often appearing on national television to explain federal policies, fiscal reforms, and regional interests with clarity.

“While some governors shy away from controversial topics like fuel subsidy removal or economic restructuring, Governor Sule steps forward with facts, figures, and practical suggestions,” said Musa Iliyasu, a journalist with Daily Trust. “That courage is rare and needed in the National Assembly.”

Many argue that Sule’s frequent media appearances, particularly on platforms like Channels Television’s Politics Today, have not only raised the profile of Nasarawa State but also demonstrated his capacity to contribute meaningfully to national discourse from the Senate.

His entry into the Senate, supporters say, would not just be a reward for performance but a strategic continuation of the governance style he introduced at the state level. With expertise in oil and gas, corporate governance, and regulatory frameworks, Sule could influence national policies, particularly in economic planning and mineral development.

“His understanding of both the private and public sectors gives him a rare edge,” said Maryam Abdullahi, a women’s leader in Akwanga. “He would be an asset in the Senate committees on solid minerals, finance, or national planning.”

Sule’s entry into the senatorial race could, however, reshape the political landscape in Nasarawa North. The incumbent senator, Godiya Akwashiki of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is considered a grassroots politician, but his influence could be tested by the governor’s wide appeal and infrastructural legacy in the zone.

Communities in Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon, and Wamba LGAs have all benefited from the Sule administration’s developmental push, ranging from road construction and rural electrification to access to healthcare and education. These developments have strengthened his popularity in the region.

A cross-section of youth groups across the zone has also voiced support for a possible senatorial bid. “If he could bring all this development to the grassroots with limited federal resources, imagine what he could do with the legislative power and national budget access,” said Aliyu Musa, convener of the Nasarawa Youth Forum.

Observers point out that former governors from the state—such as Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Tanko Al-Makura—transitioned to the red chamber after their tenures. For many, it would not be surprising if Sule follows a similar path, albeit with a different governance and leadership orientation.

Unlike his predecessors, who maintained strong political party machinery, Governor Sule is seen more as a technocrat than a politician, often avoiding patronage politics in favour of institutional strengthening and result-based leadership.

“His decision not to build a political empire has earned him both admirers and critics. But if merit is the criterion, then he deserves a place in the Senate,” said Comrade Ibrahim Yunusa, a union leader based in Nasarawa Eggon.

There is also speculation that national stakeholders within the APC may lobby him to contest, given his growing influence in regional politics and his ability to bridge the gap between the elite and the grassroots.

With governance increasingly shifting towards knowledge-driven policies, stakeholders believe the Senate needs more lawmakers who understand issues beyond partisanship—lawmakers who can offer solutions, push reforms, and stabilise the economy through effective legislation.

Should Governor Sule heed the calls to contest, it would mark a new chapter in his political journey, one that allows him to channel his experience, national connections, and economic insights into crafting laws that could benefit not just Nasarawa North, but Nigeria as a whole.

His candidacy would also bring new political realignments. There are strong indications that political actors, especially within the SDP and smaller opposition parties, may rethink their strategy should he declare interest.

Nonetheless, the final decision rests with the governor, who has maintained a posture of humility and service. However, as history has shown, public demand and political necessity often reshape initial personal intentions.

Whether or not Governor Abdullahi Sule runs for Senate in 2027, one thing is certain: his legacy in Nasarawa State is already inspiring conversations about what national leadership should look like in a post-oil economy and a reform-driven democracy.