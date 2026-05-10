From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa West Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada has pledged to sustain and expand the economic reforms and investment drive initiated by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule if elected in 2027.

Wadada made the pledge yesterday while delivering a goodwill message at the 2026 Nasarawa Investment Summit, where he described the gathering as “a strategic inflection point” in the economic journey of Nasarawa State.

Addressing investors, policymakers, captains of industry, and members of the diplomatic and business community, the senator said the summit marked a transition from “building momentum to institutionalising legacy; from attracting investments to sustaining impact; and from vision to measurable, long-term prosperity.”

He commended Governor Sule’s administration for laying a solid foundation for economic transformation through reforms, infrastructure development, and strategic investment promotion initiatives spearheaded by the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA).

According to him, figures from the Nasarawa Investment Reports of December 2025 showed that the state recorded over $1.23 billion in investment inflows in 2024, with about $466 million already actualised, while the 2025 investment portfolio exceeded $1.008 billion.

“These are not mere statistics; they are signals of a system that is working. They reflect a deliberate shift from rhetoric to results,” Wadada stated.

The senator also hailed the introduction of the Lafia Declaration at the summit, describing it as a major step towards sustaining reform continuity beyond political cycles through institutional memory, policy discipline, and long-term planning.

“As a political leader and a proud son of Nasarawa State, I acknowledge and commend the leadership of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule. His administration has done what matters most in governance: de-risking the state for investors, strengthening institutions, and aligning development with strategy,” he said.

Wadada assured stakeholders that his administration, if elected governor in 2027, would consolidate on the gains already recorded rather than abandon existing reforms.

“We will not disrupt progress; we will deepen it. We will not abandon reforms; we will institutionalise them and scale up,” he declared.

He explained that investment and economic expansion would remain central to his WADADA HEARTS Agenda, particularly under Pillar Five, which focuses on trade and investment.

According to him, priority areas under the agenda would include scaling domestic and foreign direct investments across mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy, while also strengthening investor confidence through policy stability and contract sanctity.

The senator further disclosed plans to establish a Governor’s Results Delivery Unit, real-time development and investment performance dashboards, as well as quarterly accountability reviews aimed at ensuring effective project delivery and measurable governance outcomes.

“Because in the end, what matters is not what is announced, but what is delivered,” he emphasised.

Wadada also urged investors and development partners to take advantage of Nasarawa State’s strategic location bordering the Federal Capital Territory, abundant mineral resources, and reform-driven investment climate.

“We will scale the investment drive of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule. We will protect what has been built, and we will take Nasarawa to the next level of growth and prosperity,” he added.