Nasarawa 2027: Ex-health boss loyalists call for credible successor

From Abel Leonard, Lafia
Amid the withdrawal of their frontline aspirant, Dr Faisal Shuaib, loyalists under the DFS political structure have declared that their support remains firmly tied to integrity and competence, warning that no aspirant will inherit their structure without meeting the standards that earned their loyalty.
The group made its position known against the backdrop of ongoing political realignments in Nasarawa State ahead of the 2027 elections, stressing that their backing was never a product of convenience but a deliberate choice rooted in credibility and performance.
Speaking on Friday in a press briefing on behalf of the movement, the coordinator of the DFS Grassroots Network, Muhammed Maiyama, said their support for Dr Shuaib was built on trust and careful evaluation, not political pressure or elite arrangements.
“Integrity was the currency that earned our loyalty, and that currency has not lost its value simply because our candidate is no longer in the race,” Maiyama said. “We supported a man we had tested over time, not someone imposed on us.”
Also speaking, a zonal mobilisation lead of the DFS Support Group in Nasarawa North said members are not open to automatic alignment with any political figure without due scrutiny.
“We are not a structure that can be inherited,” he said. “Anyone who wants our support must demonstrate competence, character, and a clear departure from the old style of politics.”
A state coordinator within the DFS network also maintained that the movement was built on principles of accountability and measurable performance, warning that those values would not be compromised.
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“Our support for Dr Shuaib was never blind loyalty,” the coordinator said. “It was a verdict based on performance. If you want us to follow you, you must pass the same test.”
The loyalists further cautioned that aspirants, including Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada or any perceived successor, should not assume automatic backing based on political arrangements such as zoning or endorsements.
According to the stakeholders, any interested aspirant must present a verifiable track record of leadership, administrative capacity, and a commitment to transparent governance before seeking their support.
Meanwhile, leaders of affiliated groups, including the DFS Youth Vanguard and the DFS Women Mobilisation Forum, echoed similar sentiments, stressing that their support base is driven by values rather than political bargaining.
In a joint position shared with reporters, representatives of the groups dismissed claims that their stance was aimed at negotiating political appointments or financial gains.
“Our position is not transactional; it is philosophical,” a representative of the women’s group said. “We are committed to supporting only candidates who reflect the ideals we stood for.”
Observers say the firm stance by the DFS loyalists could play a significant role in shaping political alignments in Nasarawa State as activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, with the group’s structure seen as a critical bloc in the emerging contest.