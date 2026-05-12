NANS Ogun flays Arewa group over Gov Abiodun impeachment call

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee has condemned the call by a group acting under the aegis of “Arewa youths” for the impeachment of Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

SunOnline learnt that the Arewa group made the call for the impeachment of Governor Abiodun, who is also Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, over issues within the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

In a Tuesday statement signed by Chairman, NANS Ogun JCC Axis, Comrade Faruq Olabode, the association described the call by the “faceless group” as reckless, inflammatory and politically motivated.

The statement reads, “We categorically condemn this reckless action and desperate propaganda targeted at tarnishing the image, integrity and leadership reputation of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“This is clearly a very deliberate, calculated and sponsored attack against the personality of Governor Dapo Abiodun in his capacity as Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and one of the leading voices advocating equity, fairness and constitutional order in Nigeria’s democratic process.”

Olabode maintained that Abiodun remains a committed democrat, a loyal party man and a statesman whose leadership continues to foster peace, development and unity across regional and political lines.

He noted that attempts by certain individuals or groups to drag his name into needless controversy only expose the desperation of those threatened by the growing influence and credibility of southern leadership within the ruling party.

“Furthermore, we advise the so-called Arewa youths to channel their energy toward cautioning their northern brothers currently nursing presidential ambitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to respectfully withdraw from the race in honour of the existing rotational understanding and political convention that has long sustained balance, inclusion and national cohesion in Nigeria.

“It is morally inconsistent and politically provocative for individuals who openly disregard the principles of equity and power rotation to accuse others of causing division within the party. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is barely midway into his administration and deserves the collective support of all loyal party stakeholders to consolidate ongoing reforms and national development efforts.

“Nigeria’s democracy must not be reduced to a platform for blackmail, intimidation and regional hostility.

“We therefore urge all party faithful, youth groups and political actors to embrace constructive engagement, mutual respect and responsible conduct in the interest of national unity and stability,” the statement further reads.

Olabode stressed that no amount of sponsored attacks, media propaganda or political intimidation can diminish the outstanding leadership qualities and democratic credentials of the Ogun governor “who has been nothing short of excellence in his support for education in the state”.

He insisted that Nigerian students have enjoyed the good will of the governor and decided to stand by him at a time like this.

“We reaffirm our support for his administration and want to state that any further attack on his personality will be met with serious affront by the Ogun State students.

“We therefore plead for understanding and respect while addressing party matters,” NANS Ogun JCC Chairman added.