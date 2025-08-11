By John Ogunsemore

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Rinsola Abiola, daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, as the Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga confirmed her appointment in a Monday statement.

Onanuga disclosed that the president also appointed Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji as his Senior Special Assistant on Citizenship and Leadership, a position previously held by Abiola.

In a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Samson Adeyemi, NANS described Abiola’s appointment as thoughtful and well-deserved.

NANS noted that as SSA on Citizenship and Leadership to the president, she served diligently, demonstrating unwavering focus, competence, and dedication to the ideals of national development, civic responsibility, and youth empowerment.

“Her performance in that role was marked by a deep commitment to building responsible citizenship and leadership among Nigerian youth.

“This new appointment is a testament to her track record and the confidence reposed in her by the President.

“NANS believes that her new role as DG will provide her with an even broader platform to continue her impactful work and achieve tremendous results.

“We celebrate this milestone and charge her to remain focused, steadfast, and committed to delivering her best in service to the nation,” the statement reads in part.

NANS assured of its readiness to stand in support of every initiative aimed at enhancing youth leadership, national unity, and civic responsibility.