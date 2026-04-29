NANS buys APC form as ex President join race for 11th NASS

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has presented a nomination form to its immediate past President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, who is vying for the position of Member, House of Representatives, representing Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State.

NANS President, Comrade Olusola Ladoja, on NANS presented the form to the ex President in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He stated that the association took the decision to purchase the nomination form for Comrade Emonefe in recognition of his outstanding service and dedication to the student body during his tenure.

He said: “Emonefe served the organization with utmost commitment and integrity. Hence, the gesture was a demonstration of the confidence Nigerian students have in his leadership capacity.”

He urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give due consideration to former student leaders aspiring for elective positions in the forthcoming primaries, particularly Emonefe.

“Emonefe’s contributions to the actualization of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu position him as a credible candidate,” he said.

Ladoja noted that the ruling party stands to gain massive support from students across the country if individuals with proven records of student leadership are given the opportunity to serve at higher levels.

In his response, Comrade Lucky Emonefe expressed deep appreciation to the NANS leadership for the overwhelming support, especially the purchase of his nomination form, which he described as both surprising and encouraging.

He stated that the gesture reflects the trust and belief reposed in him by Nigerian students, assuring that he remains committed to delivering effective and people-centered representation.

Emonefe pledged to prioritize youth development, education, and economic empowerment if elected, while also promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

The event was attended by several student leaders, stakeholders, and supporters, many of whom commended NANS for the initiative and expressed optimism about increased youth participation in Nigeria’s political landscape.