NAFIC DG urges troops to embrace Army welfare schemes

By Philip Nwosu

The Director General of the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation, Major General Julius Osifo, has urged troops within the 81 Division area of responsibility to take advantage of the welfare schemes established by the Nigerian Army for its personnel.

Major General Osifo made the call during a sensitisation lecture on the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Scheme (NAPIS) and other welfare initiatives held at the Hippo Officers’ Mess in Victoria Island.

According to him, the nationwide sensitisation programme, which began about four weeks ago, has involved visits to major formations and operational theatres across the country with the aim of educating personnel on available welfare packages.

He described the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Scheme as a comprehensive policy designed to provide coverage for officers and soldiers against service-related risks, including injuries, disabilities, medical expenses and death.

Osifo explained that the lecture was intended to enlighten personnel on the scope of coverage, procedures for processing claims and benefits available to next of kin in the event of death.

The NAFIC Director General also stressed the importance of properly selecting and regularly updating next-of-kin information, urging personnel to make informed decisions to avoid complications in accessing benefits.

He encouraged officers and soldiers to enrol fully in the schemes, warning that failure to do so could result in the loss of entitlements.

Major General Osifo further commended the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, for his commitment to improving the welfare of Army personnel and their families.

In a welcome address delivered on behalf of the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, AA Babalola, the Commander, 45 Engineer Brigade, MO Momoh, described the lecture as more than an administrative exercise.

He said the scheme reflects the Army’s commitment to protecting its personnel, noting that military service involves significant risks both in training and in operational environments.

According to him, the seminar was designed to equip officers and soldiers with the knowledge needed to access their benefits without delays or complications.

The workshop featured lectures on Nigerian Army welfare policies, interactive sessions, presentation of souvenirs and a group photograph.