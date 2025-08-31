By John Ogunsemore

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed an illegal cosmetic production facility, Shine Shine Skincare, in Agege, Lagos State.

It also sealed an illegal herbal medicine facility in Mararaba Jos, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The agency disclosed these in separate posts shared via its verified X handle on Sunday evening.

In the Lagos operation, NAFDAC said its officials uncovered the illicit production of bleaching cosmetics falsely marketed as “organic” and safe for use, despite being manufactured under poor GMP conditions.

“NAFDAC discovered unregistered products including Peeling White Scrub, Glass Scrub Wash, Antiaging Radiant Glow, Customized Whitening Black Soap, 10X Customized Native Soap, 5D Instant Whitening Soap, Yellow Tone Whitening Body Cream, Exfoliation Soap, and Customized Body Cream,” the post reads in part.

The agency said investigations revealed that such deceptively formulated products often contain unsafe levels of banned substances, including corticosteroid-based bleaching agents, which can cause severe health risks such as skin thinning, delayed healing, and increased vulnerability to injury.

“NAFDAC warns that these unwholesome cosmetic products pose serious public health risks and urges Nigerians to remain vigilant when purchasing cosmetic and other regulated products.

“Investigations into the illegal outfit are ongoing, and appropriate sanctions will follow,” the agency further stated.

On the Kaduna operation, the agency said, “Following credible intelligence, officers discovered unhygienic and substandard production equipment, confirming that the products manufactured in the clandestine facility posed serious risks to public health, as their safety, quality, and efficacy could not be guaranteed.

“Products under the brand name NURUL SHIFA, valued at ₦5 million, were seized for destruction, while the facility has been sealed pending further investigations.

“We reassure the public of our commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and bringing violators to justice.”