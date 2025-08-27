By John Ogunsemore

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has returned N5 million seized during a February market raid in Aba, Abia State.

The agency disclosed this in an X post on Wednesday.

In February, NAFDAC raided Ekumi Plaza, a prominent drug market in Aba, during which large quantities of fake, unregistered, and banned drugs were allegedly discovered and seized.

Ekumi Plaza is located near the popular Ariaria International Market, Aba.

During the raid, operatives also seized cash.

In its Wednesday post, NAFDAC said its investigation found that the funds totally N5 million belonged to a Point-of-Sale (POS) operator, Mr. Godfrey Chukwudi.

It said a N5 million cheque was handed over to Chukwudi in the presence of Mr. Chima Amadi, Chairman of the Ekumi Traders Medicine Dealers Association Union, alongside NAFDAC Directors, Pharm. Shaba Mohammed and Dr. Martins Iluyomade.

