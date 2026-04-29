NAF Chief orders intelligence-led strikes on terrorists

From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to intensifying intelligence-led air strikes and sustaining decisive operational pressure on terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements disturbing the nation’s peace.
He has also directed that all NAF operations must remain intelligence-driven, precise and outcome-focused to ensure a measurable impact in neutralising threats.
The CAS made this known during a durbar with personnel at the Headquarters Special Operations Command (HQ SOC) and co-located units in Bauchi State.
He stressed that the Service must continue to operate as a highly motivated, professional and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive effects in close synergy with surface forces.
The CAS, who emphasised the critical importance of aligning strategic direction with operational execution, said, “This Command remains central to safeguarding our sovereignty and delivering decisive airpower in support of ongoing operations. We will keep our eyes open so our citizens can sleep with theirs closed.”
Reiterating his command philosophy, Air Marshal Aneke directed that all NAF operations must remain intelligence-driven, precise and outcome-focused to ensure a measurable impact in neutralising threats.
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He stressed that the Service must continue to operate as a highly motivated, professional and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive effects in close synergy with surface forces. “Every mission must count. Our operations must be intelligence-led and outcome-focused to decisively defeat all threats to national security,” he said. The CAS commended personnel for their resilience and dedication, noting that their efforts have contributed significantly to recent operational gains, improved force protection and sustained responsiveness to emerging security challenges.
A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that during the visit, the CAS conducted a comprehensive inspection of operational equipment, facilities and critical infrastructure within the Command to assess readiness levels and identify areas for enhancement.
He said the inspection focused on strengthening operational efficiency, improving response capability and ensuring that all assets remain fully serviceable to support ongoing and future missions. He emphasised that sustained operational effectiveness depends on the optimal condition of platforms, systems and support infrastructure.
He further stated that in furtherance of civil-military relations and respect for traditional institutions, the CAS also visited the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, CFR, where he underscored the importance of community trust and cooperation as vital enablers of operational success.
“Winning the trust of the people remains essential to achieving sustainable security outcomes,” he said. In his response, the Emir commended the Nigerian Air Force for its sustained efforts in protecting communities, noting that “the commitment of the Air Force has continued to strengthen public confidence and contribute significantly to peace and stability in Bauchi and beyond.”
Air Marshal Aneke further disclosed that the NAF is accelerating efforts to enhance operational capability through the acquisition and integration of modern platforms and advanced intelligence systems. He noted that ongoing training programmes are designed to prepare personnel for the effective operation and maintenance of these sophisticated assets. Emphasising the dynamic nature of the security environment, the CAS declared that operational readiness remains non-negotiable, warning that complacency will not be tolerated. “Under my leadership, complacency will not be tolerated. Commanders must lead with courage, discipline and accountability at all times,” he stated.
In reinforcing his people-centric leadership approach, the CAS assured personnel of continued improvements in welfare and support infrastructure. He revealed that measures are underway to upgrade living conditions in Bauchi and other NAF locations, including the construction of additional residential accommodation and the expansion of interim housing options. He added that investments in equipment, communication systems and professional development would continue to be prioritised to ensure sustained mission effectiveness. The Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Idris, affirmed that “the Command remains fully aligned with the CAS’ directives and is sustaining high operational tempo to deliver decisive airpower effects.”