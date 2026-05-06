‎N9bn airlines’ debt: AGHAN suspends planned strike after NCAA’s intervention

‎By Chinelo Obogo

Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) have suspended its proposed plan to embark on an industrial action over a debt of N9 billion owed by domestic airlines, Daily Sun has learned.

The industrial action which was supposed to commence on Wednesday was suspended after intervention by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

AGHAN said the regulator invited it to a meeting on Tuesday, May 12 to have a discussion over the issue and that it also received a formal communication from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) in relation to the ongoing industry concerns.

“We want to say through this medium that as an association, we will attend the NCAA’s meeting as scheduled.

‎The Association acknowledges this development as a positive step towards structured engagement and constructive dialogue among key stakeholders in the aviation sector.

“In view of this correspondence, AGHAN is currently consulting its members and relevant stakeholders to review the contents of the communication and determine an appropriate collective position.

“Accordingly, any previously contemplated industry actions remain on hold pending the outcome of ongoing engagements and the establishment of a clear resolution framework to be communicated at the appropriate time.

“AGHAN remains fully committed to the stability, safety, and uninterrupted operations of the aviation industry in Nigeria. We strongly believe that all matters can be resolved through continued dialogue, mutual understanding, and adherence to due process.

“We therefore urge all parties and the general public to remain calm as structured engagements continue between stakeholders, with a view to achieving a lasting and mutually beneficial resolution,” AGHAN said.‎